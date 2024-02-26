nextSource Announces Talent Provider Finalists in our Keystone Recognition Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nextSource, a leading provider of workforce management solutions, today announces the 2023 finalists of the annual Keystone Recognition Program. The Program honors exemplary talent partners who share nextSource’s commitment to provide clients with greater access to talent. These outstanding partners have consistently delivered the finest available talent while providing outstanding customer service.

Our finalists are recognized for exceptional performance in five critical categories, each requiring commitment to our clients, demonstration of best practices, and quality of service delivery. All talent partners who were actively engaged in supporting nextSources’ client programs in 2023 were eligible to participate in the program.

The finalists, in alphabetical order, are…

Staffing Partner of the Year: Eclaro, Momentum Resource Solutions, Rang Technologies

Leading Diversity Partner: Eclaro, Rang Technologies, US Tech Solutions

Outstanding Newcomer: Accylerate, Bluebix Solutions, Lorien Global

International Partner of the Year: Gracemark Solutions, People 2.0, SGF Global

Valued Partner of the Year: Abacus Service Corporation, ObjectWin Technology, Sun Technologies



“Connecting clients to exceptional non-employee talent is a collaborative effort with our network of 500+ talent provider firms. Each year the nextSource Keystone Program recognizes those partners who demonstrate extraordinary abilities, addressing the most difficult talent sourcing challenges during a time of increasingly demanding needs,” commented Catherine Candland, nextSource Chief Executive Officer. “We congratulate and thank our 2023 finalists and will announce the leading partner in each category at an exclusive celebratory event to be held in Miami, Florida in early April.”

About nextSource: nextSource advances the way the world connects with talent. As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 24 years’ experience, nextSource provides a personalized, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results, and continuous growth. We offer innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce. Solutions offerings include Managed Services Provider, Direct Sourcing solutions, Employer of Record services, Independent Contractor Compliance Management, Agent of Record Services, Statement of Work-based Project Services Management, and Workforce Consulting and Advisory services.

For more information, contact marketinginfo@nextsource.com or visit our website.