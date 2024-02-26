Ensurge Micropower ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholdings

This disclosure is sent on behalf of a certain large shareholder in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company" or "Ensurge").

The Company disclosed on 20 February 2024 that it had successfully placed a private placement of 233,468,885 new shares in the Company, whereas Alden AS has been issued shares. As a result of the share issue, Alden AS discloses the following information pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Securities Trading Act Regulations:

Alden AS has been issued 11,200,000 shares in the Private Placement. Upon registration of the Private Placement in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprise on 26 February 2024 and the subsequent delivery of shares, Alden AS’ holdings of shares will represent 4.98 % of the Company’s total number of outstanding shares, holding a total of 134,200,000 shares in the Company.

The disclosure obligation was triggered by Alden AS crossing below the 5% threshold of total number of voting rights and shares in Ensurge.