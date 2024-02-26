GPS Capital Markets Opens Provo Office and Establishes New GPS FX Academy

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading fintech firm offering corporate foreign exchange services, opened its newest office in Provo, Utah. Touted as one of the best college towns in the country for business, GPS saw value in establishing its new GPS FX Academy in its newest office.



The new GPS FX Academy will hire and train college students studying within the business field. GPS will develop each employee in the field of business, sales, and foreign exchange. GPS Capital Markets values its employees and offers numerous opportunities for professional development, including training, mentoring, and leadership programs.

"GPS Capital Markets is excited to announce the launch of our GPS FX Academy strategically located near several major universities. This exciting venture is more than just a workplace; it's an opportunity hub for aspiring young business-minded talent,” said Brandon Parke, President and CEO of GPS Capital Markets. “We are on a mission to inspire, mentor, and shape the next generation of leaders, inviting the best and brightest minds to join us in revolutionizing the way we do business."

Working for GPS Capital Markets in a sales role offers advantages that can help develop FX trading skills and advance each employee’s career. GPS Capital Markets provides a dynamic, exciting work environment that encourages innovation, creativity, and collaboration. One of the most beneficial draws for GPS Capital Markets' Academy is that it gives the potential for growth and advancement within the company. Employees will have the opportunity to work with a diverse team of professionals who are committed to achieving common goals, which can help them broaden their knowledge and refine their sales techniques.

About GPS Capital Markets, LLC:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, LLC provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risk and execute foreign currency transactions. Founded in 2002, GPS brings together a senior management team rich in international banking experience from the world’s leading financial institutions. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom. It combines competitive exchange rates with a host of tailored international financial solutions for its clients. For more information, visit www.gpsfx.com .

Press contact: