Global Floating Power Plant Market to Surpass 9.58 Billion by 2031 Driven by Rising Global Demand for Clean and Sustainable Electricity Sources

Westford USA, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the integration and advancement of technologies such as automation and digitalization within the floating power sector hold the potential to leader in a new era of operational efficiency and safety in the global floating power plant market .

Floating renewable energy installations represent a crucial frontier in the mission for sustainable electricity generation, primarily harnessing the power of solar and wind technologies. These innovative systems are typically mounted on floating platforms strategically positioned on bodies of water in the global floating power plant market. Solar installations are commonly deployed in tranquil, stationary waters such as lakes and ponds, capitalizing on the expansive surface area of such water bodies to capture sunlight and generate clean electricity.

Prominent Players in Global Floating Power Plant Market

Wärtsilä Corporation

Ciel & Terre International

Principle Power Inc.

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Floating Power Plant A/S

KYOCERA Corporation

Upsolar Group Co., Ltd.

Vikram Solar Limited

Siemens AG

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited

MAN Energy Solutions SE

General Electric Company

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Solaris Synergy Ltd.

EDP Renováveis S.A.

JA SOLAR Holdings Co., Ltd.

Ocean Sun AS

Voltalia SA

Remote Areas and Islands Segment to Dominate Market due to RisingEmphasis on Energy Access

The segment catering to remote areas and islands is currently experiencing a remarkable surge in growth, attributable to a constellation of influential factors in the global floating power plant market. One of the driving services behind this expansion is the rising global emphasis on providing energy access, especially in developing countries.

North America has firmly established itself in a dominant position within the global floating power plant market, driven by compelling factors. The region boasts a robust and well-developed power infrastructure, forming a solid foundation for integrating innovative energy solutions.

Offshore Oil and Gas Segment to Witness Significant Growth due to Versatile Energy Sources

Offshore oil and gas industry is in a state of ongoing expansion, driven by a relentless pursuit of new energy resources in remote and challenging environments in the global floating power plant market. The need for reliable and versatile energy sources becomes paramount as exploration and production activities venture into ever more distant and harsh locations.

Asia-Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing global floating power plant market. The region is witnessing a rising demand for a consistent and reliable power supply, driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global floating power plant market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Floating Power Plant Market

Swedish energy company Vattenfall unveiled plans in 2023 to invest in a substantial 500 MW floating offshore wind farm project. This offshore wind farm is slated to be located in the Baltic Sea, off the coast of Sweden. The project demonstrates Vattenfall's commitment to harnessing wind energy as a clean and sustainable power source.

In 2023, Italian energy company Eni took a noteworthy step towards renewable energy development by signing an agreement with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP). Together, they plan to collaborate on establishing a 100 MW floating solar power plant in Italy's Sicily region. This innovative solar power project reflects Italy's pursuit of harnessing its abundant sunshine to generate clean and efficient electricity, aligning with global efforts to transition towards greener energy sources.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Floating Power Plant Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

