Carmell Announces Product Development Completed for G.L.E.E. Launch in March 2024

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carmell Corporation (Nasdaq: CTCX), a bio-aesthetics company focused on skin and hair health (“Carmell” or the “Company”), today announced that they have completed product development of their Gold Limited Edition Exclusive (G.L.E.E.) product for commercial launch in March 2024. Additionally, the Company is in advanced stages of development and testing of 9 other skincare products anticipated to launch over Spring and Summer 2024.

The Carmell skincare product portfolio:

Carmell G.L.E.E. – limited edition exclusive product by invitation only. Launching in March 2024. Youth Restoring formula – daily cream to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and blemishes. Treatment Enhancing formula – for use by professional care providers to soothe and repair the skin barrier following aesthetic treatments. Rapid Recovery formula – for use by professional care providers to accelerate recovery. Undereye AM formula – reduce the appearance of dark circles and crepey skin as well as photoprotection during the daytime. Undereye PM formula – calm and strengthen undereye skin at bedtime. Ultra-Brightening formula – extra strength anti-blemish and skin brightening action. Ultra-Hydrating formula – extra strength skin hydrating and plumping action. Ultra-Gentle formula – formulated for daily use for the most sensitive skin types. MotherCare formula – formulated for sensitive and mechanically stressed skin during pregnancy.

Carmell’s suite of skincare products are based on the Carmell SecretomeTM, a potent cocktail of 1000+ growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from US FDA-approved tissue banks. The technology underpinning the Carmell Secretome has been extensively tested for safety and efficacy, significantly surpassing standards set by the Cosmetics Industry, including robust results from a prospective, randomized, multi-center Phase 2 human trial.

Besides the Carmell SecretomeTM, the Company has developed a novel micellar nanoparticle formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul FourteenTM, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. Additionally, Carmell’s micellar formulations do not utilize mineral or vegetable oils across their entire product line and are designed to be non-comedogenic.

In addition to the aforementioned skincare products, Carmell is also developing a Men’s Skincare Line and a topical Haircare line of products. Carmell benefits from the ongoing guidance around product development and testing from a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of a dozen Key Opinion Leaders associated with the best technology advancements in the Aesthetics Industry.

Carmell products are manufactured in-house at their Pittsburgh facility in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) guidelines. Reflecting their commitment to quality, Carmell has developed and implemented a robust panel of tests covering everything from raw materials to in-process testing to final product testing as tracked and documented by their fully electronic Quality Management System. Carmell’s manufacturing processes surpass several guidelines in the proposed Modernization of Cosmetic Regulations Act (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) anticipated to be effective July 1, 2024. In preparation for at-scale commercial operations, Carmell has set up a fully functional online store integrated with Oracle NetSuite on the backend and logistics partners on the frontend.

