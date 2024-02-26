Activity results of 12 months of the year 2023

The Board of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter – the Company) (code – 235014830) approved a non-audited condensed Set of Consolidated and Company’s Financial Statements for the 12 months of the year 2023, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union.

The result of Company’s business activities of 12 months of the year 2023 according to International Accounting Standards is profit (comprehensive income) in amount of EUR 3,899 thousand (profit of 12 months of the year 2022 is EUR 6,299 thousand), sales revenue is EUR 85,048 thousand (12 months of the year 2022 – EUR 87 013 thousand). The result of business activities of the Group which as at December 31, 2023 consisted of AB Kauno Energija and of its subsidiaries – UAB Go Energy (code – 303042623) is profit (comprehensive income) in amount of EUR 4,514 thousand (the result of 12 months of the year 2022 is profit in amount of EUR 6,356 thousand), sales revenue is EUR 86,044 thousand (sales revenue of 12 months of the year 2022 is EUR 87,992 thousand).

EBITDA of 12 months of the year 2023 is as follows: Company’s – EUR 12,943 thousand (in 12 months of the year 2022 it was EUR 11,797 thousand), Group’s – EUR 13,735 thousand (in 12 months of the year 2022 it was EUR 12,350 thousand).

We hereby present the non-audited interim financial statements for the 12 months of the year 2023 together with Confirmation from responsible persons.

Virgilijus Motiejūnas Chief Financial Officer

