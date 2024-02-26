NYC Oral Surgeon, Dr. Mark Stein, named to the 2024 Super Doctors® list!

New York, New York, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Stein, DDS, MD has been named to the Super Doctors® list, a special advertising section in the 2024 issue of The New York Times Magazine. This is Dr. Stein's eighth consecutive year receiving this prestigious honor and being recognized as an exceptional oral surgeon in New York City . To land a spot on this highly respected list, candidates are evaluated by top researchers and physicians within their field. Following a rigorous peer review process, the best candidates are chosen. Only 5% of New York’s oral surgeons are selected for the Super Doctors list.

“It is an honor to be chosen for the Super Doctors list,” says Dr. Stein. “It is a top priority for my team and I to continuously deliver the best oral and maxillofacial surgery care for our patients. We are very grateful and proud to be recognized for all our hard work for the eighth year in a row.”

Dr. Stein is a leading, board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon in New York City with over 25 years of experience. Dr. Stein has extensive expertise in his field, and he specializes in dental implant surgery , dental bone grafting , and wisdom teeth removal . At New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Dental Implant Center, Dr. Stein and his team utilize the most up-to-date, state-of-the-art technology to deliver beautiful smiles with long-lasting, natural-looking results.

The Super Doctors list honors only the most qualified doctors and physicians in their respective fields. To be acknowledged for a spot on this list, doctors are first recommended by their peers. The process for selecting the nominated candidates then requires an evaluation of the doctors based on criteria such as leadership, achievements, experience, certifications, publications, independent research, and more. The highest-scoring nominees are then named among the top 5% of candidates and chosen for the Super Doctors list.

Dr. Mark Stein is one of only a few doctors in the country to have earned both a dental and medical degree. Dr. Stein has earned degrees from New York University College of Dentistry and Rutgers Medical School, followed by a six-year residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. During his residency, he trained specifically in bone grafting techniques, cosmetic facial surgery, and placing dental implants. Dr. Stein has held the position of attending physician at a variety of prestigious medical institutions such as Columbia University Medical Center, Staten Island University Hospital, Beth Israel Medical Center, and New York Eye and Ear Infirmary. His other achievements include having been an assistant professor of oral and maxillofacial surgery at New York University and being a member of numerous national and local medical and dental associations.

To learn more about undergoing oral surgery with Dr. Mark Stein, you can contact New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery by phone at (212) 888-4760 or by requesting an appointment online.

