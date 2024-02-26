Rodedawg Intl. Ind, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with D9, LLC

COSTA MESA, CA, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) proudly announces the Company, through our wholly owned subsidiary, Parabola Mgmt. LLC, has signed an exclusive distribution and sales agreement with D9, LLC. Chris Swartz, CEO, states “D9 is one of the largest licensed cannabis distillate providers in California and are proud to inform our shareholders that after months of negotiations, we have signed the agreement for Parabola Mgmt., LLC to be the exclusive distributor. We expect that our cannabis distribution license in Coachella, CA will be one of our largest revenue centers for Rodedawg Shareholders. We passionately believe that with our recent completion of the distribution license application coupled with this exclusivity agreement with D9, LLC will have the company be on track with its first quarter 2024 milestones as per the Company roadmap. We will continue to keep shareholders apprised of the licensing progress as this new facility will immediately generate revenues when the license becomes “Active” as per California State guideline. Our team and partners are extremely excited to see this expansion of Rodedawg.



Mr. Swartz adds, “We have started a new video area on our corporate website at https://www.BuddingHorizon.com and we are excited and proud to provide a video walkthrough of the D9 facility. We believe that it is essential that we provide our shareholders with the opportunity to view the scale of the operation for which we will be exclusive sales and distribution agent.”

Mr. Swartz concludes “Now more than ever, we are confident that our strategically planned roadmap of expansion via sales, acquisitions and mergers will increase 2024 revenues to meet and potentially exceed our stated goal of 7 million annually. Our commitment is to provide regular updates for our shareholders as we complete our 2024 roadmap milestones during this 1st Quarter 2024. Last, but certainly not least, on behalf of the Rodedawg team, I want to personally thank our loyal shareholders for their ongoing support as we create Rodedawg to becoming an industry leader in the licensed cannabis market.”

About Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) is focused on providing management services, acquisitions and restructuring resources throughout the regulated California cannabis market. We are a trusted partner and asset to licensed cultivation, distributors, manufacturers, and retail dispensaries.

Please note the company Twitter address is https://twitter.com/RWGImerger for regular updates.

About Budding Horizon, LLC

Budding Horizon, LLC is a California Limited Liability Company with offices in Orange County, California. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

The company website is https://buddinghorizon.com/

About Brother Buds™

Brother Buds is a cannabis delivery service based in Costa Mesa, California. During the month of July 2023, the Rodedawg will operate Brother Buds under a non-storefront cannabis delivery license. The cannabis delivery service will focus on Los Angeles County, Orange County, and norther San Diego County in the demographic area of 23.86 million in 2019. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

The company website is https://BrotherBuds.com

Make sure to follow us at https://twitter.com/BrotherBudsOC

About Elixicure

"Elixicure is a leading provider of manufacturing and capsule encapsulation services. We offer a wide range of services to meet the diverse needs of our clients, including capsule encapsulation, formulation, manufacturing, labeling and bottle filling. Our state-of-the-art facilities and experienced team of professionals allow us to deliver high-quality products and exceptional customer service. Whether you are looking for small-scale or large-scale production, we have the expertise and capabilities to meet your needs. Contact us today to learn more about how we can support your manufacturing and encapsulation needs.

The company website is https://elixicure.com/

Make sure to follow us at https://twitter.com/Elixicure

Contact Information:

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

1-800-793-0355

ir@buddinghorizon.com

Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.



