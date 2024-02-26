NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Fierce Telecom announces the call for submissions for the StreamTV Awards 2024, which honors and celebrates the innovators and leaders that are making a difference in driving viewership, revenue growth and elevating their brands and organizations.

Kevin Gray, VP and Market Leader, Technology, Media & Telecom, Questex, said, “Following the success of the inaugural StreamTV Awards last year, we are excited to bring together the industry's elite again to celebrate and honor this incredible industry and shine a light on the trailblazers driving viewership and revenue growth, fortifying partnerships, boosting audience engagement and innovating new products and technologies.”

The awards categories are:

Advertising Executive of the Year

Content Partnerships Executive of the Year

Emerging Leaders

FAST Channel of the Year

Innovation in Advertising

Innovation in Content Delivery & Distribution

Innovation in Monetization

Innovation in User Experience

Marketing Campaign of the Year

Marketing Executive of the Year

Streaming Platform of the Year

Technology Executive of the Year

StreamTV Impact Award



The call for submissions is now open through March 20, 2024. To nominate, click here.

The awards are based on innovation, engagement, revenues, strategy and leadership. Submissions will be reviewed and voted on by a hand selected panel of judges who are some of the most innovative thinkers in the streaming television industry today.

The shortlist of finalists will be announced May 6, 2024 and winners will be announced at an awards ceremony during the annual StreamTV Show in Denver, CO on June 24-26.

About StreamTV Show

The StreamTV Show is the annual event where the industry gathers to evaluate, learn, and network. The event returns to Denver with a stellar educational program designed by our committee of 20 prominent industry experts and will feature over 30 sessions focusing on advertising, executive strategy, product and monetization, technology, and user experience.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

