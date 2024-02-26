Global Corrugated Packaging Market to Surpass 213.76 Billion by 2031 Driven by its Versatility

Westford USA, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, corrugated packaging has become a sustainable alternative to wood and metal, primarily due to its eco-friendly attributes, cost-effectiveness, and complete recyclability. The globalization of the e-commerce industry and the surging demand for environmentally responsible packaging solutions are the primary driving forces behind the expanding global corrugated packaging market .

The rising consumption of plastic packaging across these sectors has taken a heavy toll on the environment. The detrimental impact of plastic waste on ecosystems, oceans, and wildlife has become an alarming global concern in the global corrugated packaging market.

Single Wall Segment to Dominate Market due to its Appealing Combination of Affordability

Single wall segment has firmly secured its position as the largest and most dominant segment within the global corrugated packaging market, commanding over 50% of the market share. This preeminence can be attributed to its appealing combination of affordability and user-friendliness.

North America has firmly established itself as the dominant region within the global corrugated packaging market. This supremacy can be attributed to several vital factors that emphasize the region's commanding position. North America boasts a substantial and continually expanding economy, contributing to a consistent and robust demand for various packaging solutions.

Double Wall Segment to Witness Significant Growth due to its Exceptional Strength and Durability

Double wall segment has firmly secured its position as the second largest, contributing to over 30% of the market share in 2022. The remarkable growth of this segment is attributed to its exceptional strength and durability, which make it an appealing choice for a range of applications in the global corrugated packaging market.

Asia Pacific region has emerged as the fastest-growing region in the global corrugated packaging market, driven by several compelling factors. The region's rapid development and urbanization and its vast and burgeoning population have fueled an ever-increasing demand for various consumer goods and commodities.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global corrugated packaging market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Corrugated Packaging Market

International Paper unveiled plans in 2023 to invest a substantial $100 million in expanding their capacity in North America. This substantial investment is earmarked for two primary purposes: firstly, the construction of a new corrugated sheet plant in Georgia, and secondly, the upgrading of existing corrugated packaging facilities located in Texas and Wisconsin. These strategic initiatives highlight the company's commitment to meeting North America's growing demand for corrugated packaging solutions.

In 2023, the Smurfit Kappa Group made a noteworthy announcement regarding its acquisition of Corrugated Containers, Inc., a prominent player in the United States corrugated packaging sector. This strategic move is expected to fortify Smurfit Kappa's position within the US corrugated packaging market, expanding its footprint and capabilities in response to evolving industry dynamics and the rising demand for sustainable and reliable packaging solutions.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Corrugated Packaging Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

