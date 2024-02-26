Zadara Named in STL Partners' List of Edge Computing Companies to Watch

Irvine, CA, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zadara, a leader in edge cloud services, today announced its inclusion in STL Partners’ list of the 100 edge computing companies to watch in 2024. STL Partners is a leading research and consulting firm that helps its clients leverage new and emerging technologies, including 5G, edge and cloud compute, telco cloud, IoT and AI.

The 2024 edge computing list features 100 companies that have demonstrated exceptional innovation, agility, and potential in the rapidly growing edge computing market. The report notes that in 2023, Zadara “reached over 500 edge network points of presence through more than 250 key partners, delivered next generation object storage at edge locations globally and launched its EKS-D Kubernetes platform.”

“STL Partners is currently investigating how the edge computing market is changing, growing and where the innovation is coming from,” said Tilly Gilbert, Director, Consulting at STL Partners and Edge Practice. “Zadara is representative of the dynamism and innovation that are a hallmark of the edge computing sector. STL partners is pleased to have Zadara listed among our top 100 edge computing companies for 2024.”

With the recent acquisition of VMware by Broadcom, many companies are looking for alternatives flexible enough to be tailored to their business model. Zadara’s fully managed, on-demand edge cloud solution allows businesses to seamlessly achieve this goal. Zadara’s edge cloud services feature zCompute, zStorage and zNetworking enabling flexible, reliable, and scalable edge computing services. Zadara supports hybrid and/or multi-cloud environments allowing customer workloads to be moved to and from Zadara without vendor lock-in or long-term commitments.

To learn more about Zadara’s inclusion in STL Partners’ list of the 100 edge computing companies to watch in 2024 and STL Partners' analysis of the edge computing market, please visit stlpartners.com/edge-computing.

About Zadara

Since 2011, Zadara’s Edge Cloud Platform (ZECP) simplifies operational complexity through automated end-to-end infrastructure provisioning of compute, storage and network resources. Zadara Edge Cloud users are supported by Zadara’s team of battle-tested cloud experts and backed by our 100% SLA guarantee. With solutions available on-premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara’s turnkey hardware/software, combined with its pay-only-for-what-you-use model, helps companies gain agility without sacrificing the features and functionality that enterprise IT teams demand. Zadara operates worldwide, including clouds in hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, with an expert team that provides follow-the-sun services. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California, with locations in Cirencester, England; Tokyo, Japan; Tel Aviv and Yokneam, Israel; Bangalore, India; and São Paulo, Brazil.

About STL Partners

STL Partners is a leading research and consulting firm that focuses on the technology, digital infrastructure and telecoms industries, supporting companies in driving innovation, growth, and competitive advantage. The company provides practical guidance and actionable insights on emerging challenges and opportunities, with an emphasis on innovation and identifying new sources of growth.