HeartSciences Adds Key Advisor to its Scientific Advisory Board

Southlake, TX, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) ("HeartSciences" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered medical technology company focused on transforming ECGs/EKGs to save lives through earlier detection of heart disease, today announced the appointment of Dr. Partho P. Sengupta, MD, MBBS, FACC, to its Scientific Advisory Board.

“Dr. Sengupta has been an author on multiple peer reviewed AI-ECG publications using the Company’s technology and we are delighted to have someone of his caliber join our growing Scientific Advisory Board,” said Andrew Simpson, CEO of HeartSciences. “Dr. Sengupta has a long history of innovative leadership in cardiology, and it is a privilege to collaborate with him as the field of AI-ECG starts to become a commercial and clinical reality.”

Dr. Sengupta is the Henry Rutgers Professor and the Chief of Division of Cardiology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. Previously, Dr. Sengupta was the Abnash C. Jain Chair & Professor of Cardiology at West Virginia University School of Medicine and the Chief of Division of Cardiology, Chair of Cardiovascular Innovation and Director of Cardiac Imaging at West Virginia University Heart and Vascular Institute.

Dr. Sengupta has over 300 peer-reviewed publications and is an Associate Editor for the Journal of American College of Cardiology for Cardiovascular Imaging. He served on the Board of Directors for the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) and as the Chair of the ASE Telehealth and New Technology Taskforce. He was a TEDMED speaker, presenting on “Using Holography to Reshape Cardiology”. Dr. Sengupta has also won numerous excellence awards and has been recognized by international societies including the American Society of Echocardiography, American Medical Association, European Society of Cardiology and British Society of Echocardiography for his roles in education and innovation. In addition, some of his notable awards consist of the American Society of Echocardiography Young Investigator Award in 2004, Mayo Clinic Research Award in 2007, Mayo Brother's Distinguished Fellowship Award in 2009, and AACIO Young Investigator Award in 2010. In 2013, he received the ASE's 14th Feigenbaum Lectureship for his significant contributions to research in the field of echocardiography. In 2020, Dr. Sengupta was named a Richard Popp Excellence in Teaching Award recipient by the American Society of Echocardiography. In 2020 Dr. Sengupta and a group of researchers led by Dr. Sengupta won the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute big data analysis challenge for creating innovative paradigms in heart failure research. Most recently, he was awarded the Gifted Educator Award, American College of Cardiology - Distinguished Awards.

Dr. Partho Sengupta said, “Artificial intelligence technology is enabling significant advances in cardiology. Improved ECG testing through the use of AI technology offers the prospect of detecting a wider range of heart diseases through low-cost testing, allowing for earlier detection while also providing improved efficiency of the referral process to cardiology. I look forward to helping HeartSciences further advance the field of AI in cardiology.”

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences is a medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to expand and improve an ECG's clinical utility. Millions of ECGs are performed every week and the Company's objective is to improve healthcare by making an ECG a far more valuable cardiac screening tool, particularly in frontline or point-of-care clinical settings. HeartSciences has one of the largest libraries of AI-ECG algorithms and intends to provide these AI-ECG algorithms on a device agnostic cloud-based solution as well as a low-cost ECG hardware platform. Working with clinical experts, HeartSciences ensures that all solutions are designed to work within existing clinical care pathways, making it easier for clinicians to use AI-ECG technology to improve their patient’s care and lead to better outcomes. HeartSciences' first product candidate for FDA clearance, the MyoVista® wavECG™, or the MyoVista®, is a resting 12-lead ECG that is also designed to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction which has traditionally only been available through the use of cardiac imaging. The MyoVista® also provides conventional ECG information in the same test.

