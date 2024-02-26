GLMX Promotes Giglio and Wiblin as Expansion Continues

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLMX, a comprehensive global technology solution for trading Money Market instruments, including repurchase agreements, securities lending transactions and time deposits, today announced senior management promotions.



Sal Giglio, previously Chief Operating Officer and Chief Markets Officer, has been promoted to President and Chief Revenue Officer.

Andy Wiblin, previously Chief Product Officer, has been promoted to Global Chief Operating Officer.

Both promotions are effective immediately.

Glenn Havlicek, GLMX CEO and co-Founder said, “Sal and Andy are significant talents who have made, individually and collectively, irreplaceable contributions to GLMX’s success. These promotions both recognize those contributions and prepare our Company for its next stage of growth.”

“Driven by the firm’s customer-centric philosophy, GLMX is entering an exciting new phase of growth as it expands into adjacent front-end trading products in order to deliver on our users’ desire for a single point of access to the global money market,” Giglio said.

“This is a critical time for the markets we serve. I look forward to continuing to work with our highly talented team at GLMX to help our clients navigate evolving market structure using our award-winning technology,” commented Wiblin.

Havlicek added, “We are in an exciting period of dynamic change in our industry. GLMX, with over $2.1 trillion in daily securities financing transaction (SFT) balances across 125 major financial market participants, seeks to leverage its successful formula across the entire money market. Sal’s and Andy’s continued leadership are critical to that end.”

About GLMX

Founded in 2010, GLMX is an independent financial technology company financed by Otter Capital and Tippet Venture Partners. Wall Street veterans partnered with Silicon Valley technologists to develop GLMX proprietary technology which provides an intuitive, comprehensive, integrated global money market trading solution for institutional participants. As a registered alternative trading system (ATS) and SEC-registered broker-dealer, GLMX’s mission is to be a leader in technology, to maximize trade lifecycle efficiency and reporting and to improve client access to market liquidity. For additional information, please visit www.glmx.com and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

