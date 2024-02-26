Optical Sorter Market Set to Soar Past USD 5.24 Billion by 2031

Westford, USA, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Optical Sorter market , increased adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning for enhanced sorting accuracy, a shift towards cloud-based data analytics and remote monitoring, rising interest in hyperspectral imaging technology, integration of Industry 4.0 concepts, and the emergence of customizable and modular optical sorting solutions are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

An optical sorter is a machine that utilizes light sensors to detect and separate objects based on their optical properties, such as color, size, shape, and structure. These machines are widely used in various industries, including food processing, recycling, mining, and pharmaceutical manufacturing, to ensure the quality and purity of products. Optical sorters operate by passing objects through a series of light beams.

Prominent Players in Optical Sorter Market

TOMRA Systems ASA

Bühler Group

Satake Corporation

Key Technology Inc.

Sesotec GmbH

Allgaier Process Technology GmbH

National Recovery Technologies (NRT)

STEINERT GmbH

MAF RODA S.p.A.

CP Group

Hefei MEK Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.

Beijing Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Uni-Tech Vision Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhengzhou Keli Color Sorting Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Wanshen Optical Sorting Equipment Co., Ltd.

Wuhan ANYO Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Hefei Welling Sensing Technology Co., Ltd.

Hefei Unisort Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Anhui Golden Eagle Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Xinyu Optic-Electric Technology Co., Ltd.

Belt Sorters and Freefall Sorters Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Belt sorters and freefall sorters dominated the global online market as they are versatile and suitable for a wide range of applications, making them popular choices for various industries, including food processing, recycling, and mining.

Food Safety and Quality is the Leading Application Segment

The food industry places a significant emphasis on ensuring the safety and quality of products. Optical sorters are used to remove defects, foreign materials, and contaminants from various food items, such as fruits, vegetables, grains, and seafood. This enhances the overall quality and safety of the food products, meeting stringent regulatory standards.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

North America, particularly the United States, has been a dominant region in the optical sorter market. This dominance is driven by the presence of a strong and diverse industrial base, including the food processing, recycling, and mining industries. The region's focus on automation, stringent food safety regulations, and high-quality standards has led to a significant adoption of optical sorting technology.

Key Developments in Optical Sorter Market

In March 2023, TOMRA Sorting ASA announced the launch of its new X-Sight AI optical sorter. The X-Sight AI is a high-speed, high-accuracy optical sorter that uses artificial intelligence to detect and sort defects in food products.

In February 2023, Buhler Group announced the acquisition of Key Technology Inc., a leading provider of optical sorters for the food and beverage industry. The acquisition will strengthen Buhler's position in the optical sorter market and allow the company to offer a wider range of products and services to its customers.

