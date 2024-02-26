Humanoid Robots Market Set for Rapid Growth - Global Forecast to 2030: Chinese Firms Catching Up on the Development of Humanoid Robots

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Humanoid Robots - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research on the Humanoid Robots market has been released, offering a meticulous market overview and projected growth during the period from 2022 to 2030. The report presents in-depth analysis and critical insights into the market developments, with a focus on key driving forces, market trends, and the overall economic outlook influencing this dynamic sector.

The global market for Humanoid Robots, valued at approximately US$1.3 Billion in 2022, is anticipated to undergo significant expansion, predicting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%, to potentially reach a staggering US$6.3 Billion by the year 2030. The study explores various market segments, highlighting the Wheel Drive segment's impressive projected CAGR of 19.5%, alongside the Biped segment, which is expected to experience an even higher CAGR of 26.3% over the next eight years.

Regional Market Insights

An in-depth regional analysis indicates the United States market is currently estimated at US$430.8 Million. Meanwhile, China's market showcases a robust growth forecast, with an expected CAGR of 26.7%, signaling strong market potential for Humanoid Robots in the region. Likewise, Japan and Canada are projected to witness healthy growth rates of 17.5% and 21.9%, respectively, within the same timeframe. Notably, Germany's market within Europe is on track to expand at a CAGR of approximately 20.9%.

Competitive Landscape

The report includes a competitive analysis featuring a total of 63 key players in the market. Through a unique blend of peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates and insights into market presence across multiple geographies, the research equips stakeholders with the tools to navigate through the market's competitive dynamics.

Economic and Market Sentiment Outlook

The global economic climate is improving, albeit recovery rates are variable across different regions. The United States appears to be overcoming the threat of recession with growing anticipation of GDP growth. The Euro area is seeing eased headline inflation, aiding economic activity, while China's economy is benefiting from a shift from its zero-COVID policy. India's projected GDP growth is also placing it in a robust position. However, global challenges remain, including geopolitical uncertainties and persistent inflation concerns, which continue to exert influence on market sentiments and investments.

Despite the hurdles, the emergence of cutting-edge technologies such as AI, cloud and edge computing, and advances in sustainability are reshaping investment landscapes, potentially creating significant growth and value for the global market. Business leaders with resilience and adaptability are likely to find opportunities amidst the short-term economic challenges.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 322 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Age of Robotics is Here!

Exciting New Technologies Shaping Growth

The Growing Clout of Robotics Technology Lays the Foundation for the Growth of Humanoid Robots

The Humanoid Robot Hurricane is Approaching Fast

Exploring the Role of Humanoid Robots in the Modern Era

Industries Reaping Robotics Technology

An Introduction to Humanoid Robot

Hardware Components

Wheeled and Biped Humanoid Robots

Key Applications of Humanoid Robots

The Future of Humanoids Looks Bright

Personal Assistance & Caregiving Application Leads Global Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Witness High Growth

Humanoid Robots: The Downsides

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

A Glance at Select Companies Leading Research in Humanoid Robotics

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Humanoid Robots Coming of Age and on the Cusp of Becoming Mainstream

Advanced Technologies and Features Enabling Humanoid Robots to Perform More Human Tasks

Technology Advancements Expand Capabilities of Humanoid Robots

Game-Changing Humanoid Robots: A Staple in Expanding the Envelope of Robotics

Affective Computing Paves the Way for the Development of More Interactive, Responsive, Human-Like Robots

Advances in Affective Computing Make Emotion Recognition for Human-Robot Interaction a Reality

AI & Machine Learning Disrupt Humanoid Robots

How Artificial Intelligence is Bringing in a Transformation in Robotics

How AI Adds to the Interactive Skill of a Robot?

An Overview of Leading Companies Building AI-Powered Humanoid Robots

ChatGPT Ushers a New Beginning in the Era in Robotics, Beginning with Easy Interactivity

Rapid Development of Natural Language Processing (NLP) Bodes Well for the Growth of Humanoid Robots

Humanoid Robots Hold Significant Potential for the Healthcare Sector

Aging Global Population and Growing Demand for Home Care Services Raise Importance of Humanoid Robots

Rise of Social Robots Sets the Stage for Growth in Humanoid Robots

Shortage of Human Workforce in Industries Turns Focus onto Humanoid Robots

Humanoid Robots to Redefine the Future of Education

Humanoid Robots for Personalized & Interactive Experience in Banks

Adoption AI and Humanoid Robotics in the Hotel Industry

Hotel Assistance Robots, a Promising Future Ahead

Rising Importance of Humanoid Robot in Disaster Fighting and Search and Rescue Operations

How Are Humanoid Robots Changing the Security Guards Market?

Potential Role for Humanoid Robots in Bioinformatics

Chinese Firms Catching Up on the Development of Humanoid Robots

Key Challenges Associated with Building Humanoid Robots

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 63 Featured)

Cybedroid

DST Robot

Engineered Arts Ltd.

Hajime Research Institute Ltd.

Hanson Robotics Limited

Holotron Technologies

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Kawada Robotics Corporation

Mahto Corporation

Paaila Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qzf10c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment