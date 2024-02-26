Serco Named to Forbes' Best Employers List for 6th Time

Herndon, Virginia, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco, a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, announced today the Company was named as America’s Best Large Employers 2024 by Forbes. This is the sixth time Serco has been recognized as a best employer by Forbes. Serco's division in North America is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia and employs over 9,000 people across the United States and Canada.

"This recognition underscores Serco’s commitment to 'Impact A Better Future,' a mission that is carried throughout every aspect of our operations. At Serco, we take great pride in the important and meaningful work we undertake, knowing that excellence in our delivery translates to positive outcomes for our customers," stated Tom Watson, CEO of Serco in North America. "Internally, we uphold a people-centric culture, prioritizing the safety and well-being of every individual within our organization. As a services company, we recognize that our greatest asset is our people, and fostering a supportive environment where everyone can thrive in their careers is paramount."



The ranking, produced in partnership with market research firm Statista, is based on a survey of more than 170,000 U.S.-based workers at companies with at least 1,000 employees within the country. Survey respondents were asked if they would recommend their employer to others and were given the chance to rate other employers in their respective industries. Responses were given by current employees who had worked for the company within the past two years, and individuals familiar with the company through friends, family, or industry peers. Greater weight was given to the evaluations from current and former employees, Forbes said. This year, data from the past three surveys was included and weighted more heavily to identify companies that have received high rankings consistently over time.



About Serco Inc.: Serco is a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 9,000 employees and annual revenue of $1.6 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $5 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco can be found at www.serco.com/na.