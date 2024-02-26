CheapOair.ca shares their Annual List of Canadian Travel Hacks and Tips for the Spring Travel Season

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the spring travel season approaches and families prepare to pack their bags for March break, leading online travel agency CheapOair.ca is sharing their list of travel hacks and tips to help Canadians enjoy their vacations.

“It’s the time of year when Canadians start to plan their March break, spring and even summer vacations, and CheapOair.ca wants to continue helping Canadians get the best travel experience wherever and whenever possible,” said Daniel Hayter, Senior Product Manager for CheapOair.ca.

From free airport services to cost-effective flight times and days, CheapOair.ca is proud to share the following travel hacks and tips for Canadians to keep in mind when booking their next getaway:

1) The Earlier the Flight, The Better: Flying earlier in the morning versus later in the day decreases your chance of being affected by significant delays and cancellations, particularly as they create a snowball effect throughout the day. As a bonus, you may find early morning flights to be more cost-effective.

2) Sign Up for Free Airport Services: Many airports are introducing an online reservation system to better manage security screening wait times, and the best part is that they are free. For example, Toronto Pearson International Airport and Montreal-Trudeau International Airport both have introduced an Express system that can be completed 72 hours before the flight departure.

3) Free Loyalty Programs: Many booking sites offer a loyalty or points programs, and it does not hurt to sign-up for these, especially if they are free. By signing up, you may immediately receive a discount code or even updates on future special markets. For example, CheapOair.ca’s ClubMiles loyalty program allows you to earn points that can offset the cost of travel across all three of Fareportal’s online travel agency brands. Booking through the CheapOair.ca mobile app doubles the points earned.

4) Fly To Nearby Airports for Savings: Those living closer to a neighbouring city should explore flying out from an alternate airport to see if cheaper options are available. This is particularly true if you are crossing the border and departing from a U.S. airport, as many Canadians have found significant savings this way.

5) Carry-on Over Checked Luggage: With the rising costs of checking a bag and fears over lost luggage, it is always better to pack a carry-on bag versus checking a bag as many airlines will allow you to bring up to two carry-on items.

6) The Further Out You Book, The Better: The sooner you can book your flights, the better. The closer you get to the travel date may lead to higher prices especially if flights fill up.

The mission of CheapOair.ca is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations.

