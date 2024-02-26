Questex’s IHIF EMEA 2024: The Premier Hospitality Investment Forum Returns to Berlin in April for Insights, Deal-Making and Networking

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Hospitality Investment Forum EMEA (IHIF EMEA), the leading gathering of hospitality innovators and industry game-changers, is set to return for its 26th edition from April 15 to April 17, 2024. Hosted at the InterContinental and Pullman hotels in Berlin, Germany, the prestigious event brings together the most influential leaders in the hospitality sector for three days of networking, insights, and deal-making.

In today's ever-evolving financial landscape, the hospitality sector has emerged as a strategic focal point for investors seeking lucrative opportunities amidst market fluctuations. Investors are increasingly turning to this dynamic sector, seeking opportunities to capitalise on emerging trends and market demands. IHIF EMEA 2024 serves as the vital nexus where these investors converge to glean insights, strategize, and capitalise on the latest developments shaping the industry landscape.

Building on the resounding success of previous editions, IHIF EMEA 2024 is the premier event in EMEA for hospitality real estate investment. With transformative enhancements geared towards elevating the attendee experience, this year's forum promises to deliver unparalleled insights and networking opportunities. Boasting a record-breaking attendance of 2,480 industry leaders in 2023, including 541 investors and 96 sponsors, IHIF EMEA has firmly established itself as the foremost gathering for hospitality professionals worldwide.

Natalia Kolotnova from La Salle, a previous attendee, remarked, "Every investor is here. Every advisor is here. Every brand is here. People are just here, and it’s great to be in the room. The whole atmosphere is really exciting, really nice and friendly."

"In the post-pandemic landscape, we've witnessed a significant rebalancing of risk, and hospitality has emerged as a beacon of resilience with solid underlying demand fundamentals. Now, more than ever, investors are turning their attention to this dynamic sector. For those serious about committing capital to hospitality, the International Hospitality Investment Forum stands as the unrivaled global platform. In the wake of unprecedented challenges, the hospitality sector has not only weathered the storm but has demonstrated its enduring strength. The International Hospitality Investment Forum is where serious investors converge, shaping the future of hospitality investment. It's not just an event; it's the leading global platform for building deal pipelines, gaining insights into the trends defining the future of supply and demand, and establishing connections with the most influential stakeholders in the space," said Joe Stather, VP/Market Leader, Questex Hotel Group.

Highlights of IHIF EMEA 2024 include:

An extended conference program spanning both the InterContinental and Pullman Berlin hotels, offering attendees access to a wider range of sessions and speakers.

A newly launched CEO panel featuring prominent industry players, moderated by award-winning journalist and broadcaster Samira Ahmed, with: Sébastien Bazin, Group Chairman and CEO, Accor Mark Hoplamazian, President and CEO, Hyatt Hotels Corporation Katerina Giannouka, CEO, Jumeirah Group Federico Gonzales, CEO, Louvre Hotels Group & Executive Vice Chairman, Radisson Hotel Group Chris Nassetta, President and CEO, Hilton Elie Maalouf, CEO, IHG Hotels & Resorts



Integration of Adjacent Spaces into the main program, reflecting the growing importance of subsectors within the hospitality industry.

A comprehensive three-day conference program centered around the theme "Making the Markets," focusing on opportunity creation amidst macro-economic, socio-political fluctuations, ESG requirements, and evolving trends.

Attendees can expect to:

Discover the latest trends and industry responses to new challenges.

Gain insights from over 200 leading experts on topics ranging from investment strategies to emerging market dynamics.

Connect with a global network of over 2,400 attendees, fostering collaborations and forging profitable alliances.

Enhance asset value and portfolio through dedicated areas focusing on alternative assets, ESG, technology, F&B, and more.

According to 2023 IHIF EMEA attendees survey, 86% of IHIF attendees have generated business opportunities, highlighting the event's effectiveness in facilitating meaningful connections and driving growth within the industry.

IHIF EMEA 2024 offers various opportunities for attendees to engage, including strategic roundtables, interactive sessions, an investors lounge, and structured networking events.

