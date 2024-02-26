US & Europe Headless Commerce Market on Track to Exceed USD 5.0 Billion by 2030, Boosting on a Promising CAGR of 20.30% – says MarketDigits in its latest study

Richmond, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketDigits, US & Europe Headless Commerce market was valued USD 1.37 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 5.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.30% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The escalating complexity of commerce operations is pushing businesses towards adopting headless architectures, where the decoupling of front-end and back-end systems offers unprecedented flexibility and scalability. The rising emphasis on personalized and customized experiences is a significant opportunity for market growth, as businesses leverage headless commerce to seamlessly integrate advanced personalization tools and cater to the diverse preferences of modern consumers.

In terms of dominating segments, the market is experiencing significant traction in Web-based Commerce, App-based Commerce, and Voice-based Commerce. Web-based commerce remains a stronghold, with businesses prioritizing headless solutions to enhance website performance and user interfaces. App-based commerce, driven by the proliferation of smartphones, is a dominant force, and businesses are leveraging headless architectures to deliver tailored mobile experiences. The emergence of Voice-based Commerce is noteworthy, with companies adopting headless solutions to optimize voice interfaces, reflecting the growing importance of hands-free and conversational interactions.

Major vendors in the US & Europe Headless Commerce Market : Adobe BigCommerce Pty. Ltd., Commercetools GmbH, Contentstack Inc, CrafterCMS, Elastic Path, Salesforce, Inc., SAP, Shopify Plus, Sitecore, Strapi, Vue Storefront, Zesty.io and Others.

The escalating complexity of modern commerce operations is a significant driver for the Headless commerce market. As businesses strive to navigate intricate ecosystems involving multiple channels, devices, and touchpoints, the limitations of traditional monolithic e-commerce architectures become apparent. Headless commerce solutions address this challenge by decoupling the front-end presentation layer from the back-end, providing unparalleled flexibility and adaptability. This decoupling allows businesses to seamlessly integrate new technologies, scale operations efficiently, and deliver a consistent, personalized user experience across diverse platforms. As e-commerce operations evolve to encompass various channels, including web, mobile, voice, and IoT devices, the headless approach empowers organizations to stay agile in the face of complexity, meet customer expectations, and maintain a competitive edge in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising demand for omnichannel experiences

Increasing demand for customized experiences in the e-commerce sector.

Improving customer interaction and contentment.

Opportunities:

Increasing Personalization and customization

Growing demand of API-driven commerce

Advancement in technologies

Increasing Personalization and customization

The growing emphasis on personalization and customization presents a significant opportunity for the Headless commerce market in the U.S. and Europe. As consumers increasingly seek tailored and unique online experiences, businesses are recognizing the need to deliver highly personalized content and services. Headless commerce architectures provide a powerful solution by enabling the seamless integration of advanced personalization tools and technologies. With the separation of the front-end and back-end, businesses can efficiently implement personalized user interfaces, leverage customer data insights, and dynamically adjust content across various channels. This opportunity is particularly critical in the context of e-commerce, where a personalized and customized approach enhances customer engagement, fosters brand loyalty, and ultimately drives conversion rates. Headless commerce not only accommodates these trends but also positions businesses to stay ahead in a competitive market by adapting swiftly to changing customer preferences and demands

The Front-End Technologies Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Front-end technologies play a crucial role in headless commerce as they determine the user interface and experience across devices and touchpoints such as websites, mobile apps, and IoT devices. With the increasing emphasis on delivering seamless and personalized customer experiences, businesses are investing heavily in front-end technologies to create engaging interfaces and drive conversions. Technological innovations significantly influence the design of products and services. The advent of smartphones, particularly with the introduction of the free Android OS, has led to a substantial increase in smartphone usage.

Many users prefer native mobile applications to browse industry-specific content. However, both native apps and web browsers have limitations. Native apps require users to download and install them, taking up local storage space and demanding a strong network connection. In areas with 2G or limited 3G bandwidth, accessing native apps can be slow. On the other hand, browsing through a web browser lacks the optimal user experience of native apps. To address these challenges, Google has introduced Progressive Web App (PWA), offering a solution that combines the best features of web and mobile apps. PWAs function as websites but provide a rich user experience similar to native apps, eliminating the need for installation.

Segmentations Analysis of US & Europe Headless Commerce Market: -

By Customer Touch Point Web Based Commerce App Based Commerce Voice Based Commerce

By Technology Front-End Technologies Single Page End Users (SPAs) Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) Native Mobile Apps Back-End Technologies API-First Commerce Platforms Microservices Architecture Serverless Architecture

By End Users Small Enterprises (upto 50 Employees) Mid-Size Enterprise (51-250 Employees) Large Entrerprises (251-1,000 Employees) Very Large Enterprises (Above 1,000 Employees)

By Industry Verticals Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) IT and Telecom Retail Manufacturing IT and Telecom Media and Entertainment Others



