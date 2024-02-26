FOSSiBOT Debuts World's First Smartphone with Integrated Speaker and Camping Lamp at MWC 2024

New York, NY, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOSSiBOT , a brand at the forefront of rugged smartphones and power solutions, is set to captivate attendees at the forthcoming MWC 2024 with its latest offerings. This innovative lineup underscores the brand's commitment to blending durability with cutting-edge technology, catering to the needs of outdoor enthusiasts and professionals in demanding environments.

Among the highlights is the introduction of the F106 Pro , a rugged smartphone set to debut in April. The F106 Pro breaks new ground by integrating a powerful loudspeaker with a 3W camping lamp on its back, marking it as the world's first smartphone to offer such a combination. This innovative feature is designed to enhance the outdoor experience, providing both robust sound and essential lighting in one device. Additionally, the F106 Pro boasts a MediaTek G85 chipset and a substantial 12000mAh battery, promising unparalleled performance and endurance.





FOSSiBOT's existing rugged phones, including the F101 Pro, F102, and DT2, have already made their mark with impressive sales figures. These models are lauded for their robustness, advanced functionalities, and their ability to withstand the harshest conditions, offering peace of mind to those who venture into the great outdoors.

Expanding beyond rugged phones, FOSSiBOT's lineup of power stations, namely the F800, F2400, and F3600, provides versatile power solutions for every scenario. The flagship F3600 power station boasts a massive 3,840Wh capacity, ideal for users with extensive power needs. The F2400, while more compact, still offers a substantial 2,048Wh capacity and 2,400W power output. Both models feature state-of-the-art bidirectional inverter technology, ensuring devices charge swiftly and last for over a decade.





In an exciting development, FOSSiBOT announced plans to launch new power stations, the F1200 and the F3600 Pro. The F1200 integrates the latest bidirectional inverter technology for faster charging, along with a safer UPS mode and BMS intelligent protection mode, providing users with peace of mind. The F3600 Pro builds on the F3600's success, supporting additional battery expansion for even longer usage times.

As FOSSiBOT gears up for MWC 2024, the tech industry eagerly anticipates the unveiling of these innovative products. This event represents a perfect platform for FOSSiBOT to showcase its dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in rugged technology and power solutions, offering more reliability, safety, and convenience to its users.

For more information, visit FOSSiBOT at MWC 2024 or follow their updates online to stay abreast of the latest in rugged technology and power solutions.



