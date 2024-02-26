Foods Of New York Tours Is Set To Celebrate Another Milestone As Part Of Its 25th Year Of Culinary Exploration

New York, New York, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- About 25 years ago, in the heart of NYC, Todd Lefkovic started a business that would revolutionize the way people explore the city's rich and diverse food sector.

Founded in 1999, Foods of New York Tours has been a go-to for foodies looking for a real taste of NYC. Lefkovic’s journey began when he was 15 in 1977, visiting Greenwich Village with some friends and falling in love with the atmosphere. Growing up in New Jersey, he was in and out of New York City for years before finally moving to the Village in 2001 and settling there. His love of food inspired him to create affordable restaurant recommendations to assist people in discovering New York's incredible food culture. From the humble beginnings of a free listing in a local magazine in 1998, and sparking people's interest in food tours, to becoming one of the largest food tour companies in the United States.

Foods of New York Tours distinguishes itself by providing unique food sampling and cultural walking excursions through the city's most delectable and historic areas. Their commitment to a non-touristy experience ensures both locals and tourists of the city feel like native New Yorkers, immersing them in the city's history, culture, and architecture while savoring culinary delights that they may never have known about. Lefkovic took a leap of faith by quitting his 20-year day job to pursue his passion full-time. The company has remained resilient, distinguishing itself by focusing on Lower Manhattan and cultivating good partnerships with local eateries.

Reflecting on his experience as a tour guide from the beginning, Lefkovic recalls leading tours in all weather conditions, rain or shine, for eight years before expanding and bringing on more help. The evolution from uncertain beginnings to a well-equipped operation with licensed tour guides, a digital neighborhood guide, and safety measures demonstrates the company's commitment to professionalism and offering the best experience for all tour goers.













According to Lefkovic, these food tours launched “a new food revolution, where the idea that chefs could become celebrities and food tours became a way for people to have an insider look on how the food industry operated.” Lefkovic adds that food experiences have become increasingly popular during vacations, leading to the development of different types of tourism.

The food revolution is now at a different level, with platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok playing a significant role in the industry. Lefkovic believes that it was the introduction of food tours in the 90s that helped to launch a brand new sector in the entertainment and tourism industry.

Lefkovic believes that starting a food tour in New York City was the ideal launchpad for this business, given the city's diverse historical and cultural background as a melting pot. The company's expansion beyond Manhatten, with tours in Brooklyn and the Hudson Valley, showcases its adaptability with aspiring tour operators who have reached out to him, contributing to the growth of the culinary tourism industry.

Looking ahead, Lefkovic envisions a future where Foods of New York Tours continues to inspire others to explore and savor different food cultures. The company's legacy is not just in the tours it offers but in the culinary revolution it helped ignite. It's a celebration not only of Lefkovic's vision but also of the countless individuals who have contributed to making Foods of New York Tours a symbol of culinary exploration.

Media Contact:

Name: Todd Lefkovic

Email: Todd@FoodsofNY.com



