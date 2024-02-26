Global Carbon and Graphite Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $24.4 Billion by 2030 - Unwavering Focus on Automotive/Aircraft Lightweighting Spurs Demand

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon and Graphite - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Carbon and Graphite Market to Reach $24.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Carbon and Graphite estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Carbon & Graphite Fibers segment is estimated at 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Carbon and Graphite market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- COVID-19 Impact on Global Carbon and Graphite Market
- Global Carbon & Graphite Market to Maintain Vertiginous Growth Spurt
- Segments Offering Special Thrust to Global Carbon & Graphite Market
- Asia-Pacific's Leadership Role in Global Carbon & Graphite Market
- Healthy Gains for North America & Europe
- Carbon & Graphite Market Makes Powerful Strides with Roaster of Trends & Drivers
- Graphite: At the Helm of Green Energy Revolution & Aggressive Supply Policies
- Graphite Materials: Integral Parts of De-carbonization Strategy
- Circularity & Reuse of Battery-Grade Raw Materials
- China's Stronghold & Unsustainable Production Highlight Need for New Natural Graphite Mines
- Unsustainable Production & Requirement of New Sources
- Natural & Synthetic Graphite Squeezed by Twin Issues of Supply & Carbon Footprint
- Natural Graphite: Supply Chain Issues
- European Graphite Industry Struggles with Low Focus on Investments & Diversification
- Key Drivers of the Graphite Market
- Competition
- Influencer Market Insights
- Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Carbon & Graphite
- Global Graphite Volume Production by Natural Graphite and Synthetic Graphite for the Year 2023
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Strong Demand for Activated Carbon (AC) in Water/Air Purification & Automotive Industry Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Deteriorating Quality of Water: Throws Emphasis on Water Treatment with Activated Carbon
- Worsening Indoor & Outdoor Air Quality Throws Focus on Activated Carbon for Air Purification
- Stringent Emission Norms Drives Activated Carbon Demand in the Automobile Sector
- New Opportunities Emerge for Activated Carbon During COVID-19 Pandemic
- Healthy Outlook for Steel Manufacturing Brings Cheer to Graphite Electrodes Manufacturers
- A Primary Consumer of Graphite Electrodes, Steel Industry Dictates Demand Patterns for Graphite
- Rise of Carbon Nanotube as a Marvel of Material Science & Engineering Adds Significantly to the Market's Overall Growth Momentum
- Unwavering Focus on Automotive/Aircraft Lightweighting Spurs Demand for Carbon & Graphite
- Future Fleet Expansion Plans Guided by Fuel Efficiency & Strict Emission Regulations to Benefit Demand for Lightweight Aircraft Parts & Components
- High Strength & Low Weight Benefits Drive Demand for Carbon Fibers & Recycled Carbon Fibers in Myriad Applications
- Graphite/Graphene Make New Headway in Wearable & Printed Electronics
- Graphene Ushers in an Era of Metal Free Wearables
- EVs Breathe New Life into Graphene/Graphite Demand
- Global Opportunity for Commercial EVs
- Robust Outlook for Renewable Energy Post Pandemic to Drive Demand for Carbon & Graphite in Solar Panels & Wind Turbines
- Renewables Outlook
- What Does it Mean for Graphite?
- Refractories: A Major End-Use Market for Natural Graphite
- Promising Growth from Expanding Energy Storage Applications
- Graphite Lubrication Rises in Popularity
- Carbon Footprint of Graphite & Carbon Production, Use & Disposal Causes Concerns
- Sustainable Solutions & Practices Emerge into the Forefront Amid Rising Concerns
