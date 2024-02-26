Jeff Probst Returns to Rob Has a Podcast for Its Historic 5000th Episode

New York, NY, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rob Has a Podcast (RHAP) just released its 5000th podcast episode, featuring a rare podcast interview with “Survivor” host Jeff Probst. The incredible milestone highlights the enduring appeal of the reality TV network started by former Survivor player, Rob Cesternino. This landmark episode not only celebrates the incredible journey of RHAP but also brings Cesternino full circle with the legendary Jeff Probst, who once referred to him as the smartest player to never win “Survivor.”



RHAP was founded in 2010 by two-time former “Survivor” contestant Rob Cesternino. The podcast initially centered on “Survivor” but has evolved into a full-fledged network covering a wide array of reality TV shows and beyond. It features recaps of popular shows such as “Big Brother,” “Amazing Race,” “The Traitors,” “Drag Race,” “Love is Blind” and more.

For more than 14 years, RHAP has become a staple in both the podcasting and reality TV communities. It is known for its in-depth discussions, insightful commentary, and vibrant and engaged community of fans. Its 5000th episode is a testament to its commitment to quality content and its significant impact on both podcasting and reality TV fandom.

“It was so meaningful for me to have Jeff on the podcast for the 5000th episode,” said Rob Cesternino. “We’ve built this incredible network out of a shared passion for Survivor, which made Jeff Probst our perfect choice for episode 5000,” he added.

The 5000th episode with Jeff Probst will be available on Monday, February 26th, at RobHasAwebsite.com/5000 and in the ROB HAS A PODCAST feed on all major podcasting platforms, such as Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS Feeds, Patreon, and more. Join Rob in celebrating this monumental achievement and the incredible journey of Rob Has a Podcast at RobHasAwebsite.com/5000.

Rob’s Podcast is also available on his YouTube channel (robhasawebsite.com/youtube) and other social media platforms that help him engage with his audience. On his YouTube channel, viewers can find short videos of podcast episodes, TV show analyses, interviews, and more.

To learn more and subscribe to RHAP, visit http://robhasawebsite.com/subscribe.

About Rob Has a Podcast

Founded by Rob Cesternino in 2010, Rob Has a Podcast (RHAP) is a pioneering platform in the podcasting industry offering comprehensive coverage of reality TV shows, including “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “The Amazing Race,” “The Traitors,” and more. RHAP averages over one million monthly podcast downloads, making it a top podcast in the TV & Film category. With a mission to connect and engage with fans worldwide, RHAP has grown into a beloved community for in-depth analysis, lively discussions, and a celebration of reality TV culture. You can subscribe to Rob Has a Podcast at RobHasAwebsite.com/subscribe.

