Carved Introduces Safe and Pocket-Friendly Multi-Tool Pocket Knives

New York, NY, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carved is proud to introduce its innovative range of safe and compact multi-tool pocket knives designed and assembled in Indiana. Its small pocket knives are made for everyday carry (EDC). The EDC knives are forged with a Damascus stainless steel blade with a titanium handle and a wood + resin inlay, a unique blend of tough, beautiful, and functional design. Learn more about the top reason for carrying everyday carry knives at https://www.carved.com/blogs/life-at-carved/reasons-to-carry-pocket-knife.



EDC pocket knives come in very handy for simple tasks such as cutting a fishing line out during a fishing expedition, tightening a loose screw on a piece of equipment, cutting a rope, stripping wood sticks for a campfire, cleaning fish, and many other small jobs. The folding blade makes it extremely portable. The frame lock also ensures safe storage. It fits in pocket trousers and can be carried in a backpack during outdoor trips. The razor-sharp blade is made of Damascus stainless steel, which is the most durable and sturdy material that can be used for a blade.

The blades are forged by hand using multiple layers of steel, producing a sharp blade that does not dull for many years. The blade used for everyday carry knives is also resistant to corrosion and rust. Just like the blades, the handle and lock structure is water resistant and lightweight. Backed by the toughest combination of materials and mechanism, the Carved EDC knives can hold up against the wear and tear of daily life. The wood and resin inlay finish makes it stand out from its competitors. The credit for the design goes to the Carved team of Artists and EDC practitioners in Indiana.

Carved also shares pocket knife state laws on its website. The pocket knife rules in the United States differ from state to state. It is important to know the regulations of possession, carrying, and usage of pocket knives in each state. Read more about it at https://www.carved.com/blogs/life-at-carved/pocket-knife-rules-laws-by-state.

Carved also shares several reasons to carry a pocket knife. Everyday carry knives are versatile and help people prepare for emergencies and survive in the wilderness. These pocket knives are excellent gifts for outdoor enthusiasts, campers, hikers, anglers, and adventure seekers.

Carved was started in 2011 by John & Grant, two friends who were trying to make the perfect wood phone cases. What started as humble beginnings with one machine caught pace faster than anticipated, with their cases getting distributed in more than 200 AT&T stores across the USA in 2013, just two years after inception. They diversified their product range from phone cases to the flattest yoga mats, pocket knives, monoliths, and desks. Carved is constantly innovating and bringing new ideas to the table to provide the quirkiest accessories for customers.

