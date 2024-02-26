Guggenheim Securities Hires Michael Cannon to Expand Energy Investment Banking Practice

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Michael Cannon will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Energy investment banking practice. He will commence work at Guggenheim in May and will be based in the firm’s Houston office.



Mr. Cannon joins Guggenheim with approximately four decades of investment banking experience, having recently served as Co-Head of Americas Energy Investment Banking at Bank of America. He previously served as Head of Midstream and Master Limited Partnership Coverage. Prior to Bank of America, Mr. Cannon was a Managing Director at Credit Suisse, where he focused on advising midstream companies. He began his career at Lehman Brothers, where he covered the energy industry for over two decades.

“We are excited to welcome Michael to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Michael is an important senior addition to our energy franchise. He brings deep industry knowledge and a long history advising leading energy companies. We look forward to Michael’s contributions to the continued development of our energy business.”

Mr. Cannon holds a B.S. in mining engineering from Montana Tech and an MBA from Stanford University.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, London, Menlo Park, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim’s professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

