Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Set to Soar Past USD 9.55 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Nuclear Decommissioning Services market , increasing utilization of robotics and automation in decommissioning activities, the emergence of small modular reactors (SMRs) impacting decommissioning strategies, a shift towards safer and more sustainable decommissioning practices, growth in the development of innovative waste disposal solutions, and the expansion of public-private partnerships for funding and executing decommissioning projects, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/nuclear-decommissioning-services-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 92

Figures - 74

Nuclear decommissioning is a complex and challenging undertaking that requires a high level of expertise and experience. Companies that provide nuclear decommissioning services must have the necessary skills and resources to safely and efficiently complete these projects.

Prominent Players in Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market

AECOM

Babcock International Group

Westinghouse Electric Company

Jacobs

BWX Technologies

Bechtel Corporation

Orano Group

NUVIA Group

Enercon Services Inc.

Studsvik

Sogin S.p.A.

KDC Contractors Limited

Onet Technologies SAS

Atkins Global

Fluor Corporation

Veolia Nuclear Solutions

Cavendish Nuclear

RSRL

AREVA NP

China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC)

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/nuclear-decommissioning-services-market

Pressurized Water Reactors (PWR) and Boiling Water Reactors (BWR) Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Pressurized Water Reactors (PWR) and Boiling Water Reactors (BWR) dominate the global online market as they are among the most commonly used reactor types globally and have been operational in various countries for several decades. Many of these reactors naturally lead to a substantial demand for decommissioning services.

Aging Nuclear Infrastructure is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the aging nuclear infrastructure is the leading segment, as many commercial nuclear power plants worldwide have reached or exceeded their operational lifespans. As these plants age, there is a growing need for decommissioning services to safely and efficiently retire them.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The presence of a large number of nuclear power plants, many of which have reached the end of their operational life or are scheduled for decommissioning. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has established comprehensive regulatory requirements for decommissioning, which drives the demand for professional services. Additionally, Canada has its share of nuclear facilities, contributing to the region's significance.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Nuclear Decommissioning Services market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Nuclear Decommissioning Services.

Key Developments in Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market

In the United States, BHI Energy is a provider of services for power generation and delivery. Westinghouse Electric Company LLC announced the signing of a deal for the acquisition of BHI Energy. With this acquisition, Westinghouse Electric Company LLC hopes to increase its knowledge and capabilities in the modification and upkeep of nuclear plants as well as other similar services.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/nuclear-decommissioning-services-market

Key Questions Answered in Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Pet Accessories Market

Global Military Power Solutions Market

Global Power Amplifier Market

Global Hyperloop Technology Market

Global HVDC Transmission System Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com