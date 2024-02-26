Growing Industrialization and Demand for Process Cooling Solutions Fuel the Use of Evaporative Cooling Market is projected to surpass US$ 11.8 billion by 2034 | FMI Study

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The evaporative cooling market is anticipated to be worth US$ 6.5 billion in 2024. The demand for evaporative cooling is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2034. The industry is projected to surpass US$ 11.8 billion by 2034.



The increasing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions is a significant driver for the evaporative cooling industry. With rising concerns about environmental sustainability and energy consumption, evaporative cooling offers an eco-friendly alternative to traditional air conditioning systems. The affordability and simplicity of evaporative cooling systems also contribute to their growing adoption, especially in residential and commercial sectors.

One significant challenge is their effectiveness in humid climates, where the air already contains high moisture content. In such environments, evaporative cooling may not provide the desired cooling effect, leading to reduced efficiency and performance. Additionally, the reliance on water as the primary cooling medium raises concerns about water usage and quality, especially in areas with limited water resources or strict regulations regarding water conservation.

Advancements in materials science and engineering allow for the development of more efficient and durable cooling pads and components, enhancing the overall performance of evaporative cooling systems. Moreover, the integration of smart technologies, such as IoT sensors and automation, enables remote monitoring and control of evaporative cooling units, improving operational efficiency and user experience.

One emerging trend in the evaporative cooling industry is the integration of hybrid cooling systems that combine evaporative cooling with other cooling technologies, such as refrigeration or heat pumps. These hybrid systems leverage the strengths of each technology to optimize energy efficiency and performance across varying climatic conditions.

“The growing emphasis on green building initiatives and sustainable practices creates a favorable market environment for eco-friendly cooling solutions like evaporative cooling. Manufacturers are focusing on enhancing the aesthetics and design of evaporative cooling units to align with modern architectural trends and consumer preferences.” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The direct evaporative cooling segment is poised to lead the industry until 2034, boasting a promising CAGR of 5.9%.

In the residential applications segment, there's an anticipated expansion at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034.

The United States' evaporative cooling sector is anticipated to witness substantial growth, with a CAGR of 6.2% through 2034.

China's evaporative cooling market is on track for robust expansion, with a projected CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.

Japan's evaporative cooling industry is forecasted to rise steadily, boasting a CAGR of 5.5% through 2034.

South Korea's market for evaporative cooling is expected to experience remarkable growth, with an impressive CAGR of 7.5% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape:

The evaporative cooling market consists of established players and innovative newcomers clashing for market share. Traditional brands like Honeywell and Munters face off against agile startups like Briza and Blaux, each wielding distinct strengths.

Differentiation is key, with manufacturers competing on factors like cooling efficiency, water usage, portability, noise levels, and smart home integration. Sustainability is a major battleground, with eco-friendly materials and water-saving features gaining traction. Pricing strategies also play a crucial role, with established brands leveraging economies of scale while startups offer niche solutions at competitive prices. Strategic partnerships and collaborations are on the rise. Established players collaborate with technology providers to integrate smart features, while startups partner with established distributors to reach wider audiences.



Recent Developments:

Arnold Magnetic Technologies bought Ramco Electric Motors, Inc., a stators, rotors, and whole electric motor manufacturer, in March 2021. The purchase broadens Arnold's capabilities and products in the e-mobility industry.

Dexter Magnetic Technologies launched a new range of bonded neodymium magnets in January 2021, specifically designed for high-temperature and high-corrosion applications.

In December 2020, the TDK Corporation created a breakthrough technique that allows for the fabrication of thin and flexible bonded magnets with high magnetic energy output.



Key Companies in the Market:

Celsius Design Limited

Delta Cooling Towers Inc.

CFW Evapcool

Condair Group AG

ENEXIO Water Technologies GmbH

SPX Cooling Technologies

Bonaire

Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc.

Key Segments:

By Type of Cooling:

Direct Evaporative Cooling

Indirect Evaporative Cooling

Two-stage Evaporative Cooling



By Application:

Residential Applications

Commercial Applications

Industrial Applications

Confinement Farming

By Distribution Channel:

Big Box Retailers

HVAC Contractors and Distributors

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

