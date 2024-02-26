Festi hf.: Annual General Meeting 6 March 2024 - Candidates for Board of Directors

Deadline for nominations for the Board of Directors election, which will take place at the Annual General Meeting of Festi, starting at 10:00 on Wednesday 6 March 2024, has passed. The following valid nominations were received within the deadline:
- Guðjón Auðunsson
- Guðjón Reynisson
- Gylfi Ólafsson
- Hjörleifur Pálsson
- Margrét Guðmundsdóttir
- Sigurlína Ingvarsdóttir
- Þórður Már Jóhannesson
Further information on all candidates will be published on the website https://www.festi.is/en/cc/agm-2024 no later than one week before the Annual General Meeting.