Festi hf.: Annual General Meeting 6 March 2024 - Candidates for Board of Directors

Deadline for nominations for the Board of Directors election, which will take place at the Annual General Meeting of Festi, starting at 10:00 on Wednesday 6 March 2024, has passed. The following valid nominations were received within the deadline:

  1. Guðjón Auðunsson
  2. Guðjón Reynisson
  3. Gylfi Ólafsson
  4. Hjörleifur Pálsson
  5. Margrét Guðmundsdóttir
  6. Sigurlína Ingvarsdóttir
  7. Þórður Már Jóhannesson

Further information on all candidates will be published on the website https://www.festi.is/en/cc/agm-2024 no later than one week before the Annual General Meeting.