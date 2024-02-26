Festi hf.: Annual General Meeting 6 March 2024 - Candidates for Board of Directors

Deadline for nominations for the Board of Directors election, which will take place at the Annual General Meeting of Festi, starting at 10:00 on Wednesday 6 March 2024, has passed. The following valid nominations were received within the deadline:

Guðjón Auðunsson Guðjón Reynisson Gylfi Ólafsson Hjörleifur Pálsson Margrét Guðmundsdóttir Sigurlína Ingvarsdóttir Þórður Már Jóhannesson