UNWTO and fDi Intelligence Report Highlights Global Tourism Investment Surge with United Tourism LLC’s Strategic Expansion

LONDON; UK, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Previously, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) partnered with the fDi Intelligence from the Financial Times jointly released the 2023 Global Tourism Investment Report. The report shows that from 2022, as the global tourism industry recovers, both the global tourism reception and investment in the tourism industry have been improving.



Data shows that in 2022, the total number of FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) projects in the global tourism industry increased from 286 in 2021 to 352, a year-over-year increase of 23%. The number of new jobs created by investment in the tourism sector is also growing. In 2022, the global tourism industry is expected to add about 36,400 new jobs from FDI, also a 23% increase compared to the previous year.

In the five years from 2018 to 2022, among the top ten investment enterprises in the global tourism industry, four are from Europe, three from North America, and three from the Asia-Pacific region. The leading global tourism investor is the UK’s Selina, which invested in a total of 90 FDI projects from 2018 to 2022. The second-ranked French Accor Group invested in 79 projects. Besides these top ten investment enterprises, the recovery of the global tourism market has also allowed more investment companies to see opportunities, starting the globalization layout of tourism assets.

Take United Tourism LLC, established in 2021, as an example. As a group enterprise spanning Asia, Europe, and America, it has established more than 50 offices worldwide, with over 500 partners covering aviation, hotels, asset management, the internet, and other fields, including more than 20 Fortune 500 companies, maintaining long-term cooperation with tourism bureaus of more than 30 countries. Recognizing the development potential of the global cultural tourism industry and the value of quality cultural tourism assets, in recent years, United Tourism LLC has continued to acquire or invest in high-quality assets through its wholly-owned subsidiary — Mass United Invest Ltd, improving its industrial chain layout. Up to now, it has accumulated cooperation with 180 cultural tourism IPs, participated in 30 asset restructurings, successfully returned 28 groups of assets to profitability, completed the construction of data for 200 cultural tourism RWA, and the assets on the blockchain have reached 500 million US dollars.

The report also shows that between 2018 and 2022, the Asia-Pacific region absorbed a total of 517 new FDI projects in tourism. The Asia-Pacific is also a key area where United Tourism LLC focuses its efforts. In 2023 alone, the group reached asset cooperation with the ancient city of Galle in Sri Lanka and arranged industries such as hotels and seaplanes on three islands including Cocoa Island and Digurah Island in the Maldives. In the future, it will continue to explore valuable cultural and tourism assets worldwide and create unique experiences and values for global travelers through international and diversified services.

During the period from 2018 to 2022, the new FDI projects in the hotel accommodation and tourism sector accounted for two-thirds of the entire tourism industry cluster. In 2022, the total number of FDI projects in the hotel and tourism sector increased by 25% year-over-year. As an important part of the tourism industry, hotels are directly related to the travel experience of tourists; hence, the hotel sector is also a key focus of United Tourism LLC’s layout. Apart from the acquisition of the Residensea Hotel on Digurah Island in the Maldives mentioned above, United Tourism LLC also successfully invested 8.55 million US dollars to become the second-largest shareholder of Sri Lanka’s leading hotel brand — Royal Mosvold Villa hotel.

Benefiting from policy-driven and the release of travel demand, the global tourism industry has experienced an explosive recovery, and more and more practitioners who left the industry have returned, showing the industry’s strong resilience. At the same time, technological innovation and the development of new technologies have made the innovation of the tourism industry more visible to people, and the value of tourism assets has become increasingly prominent, which has also attracted more capital and practitioners. Professional tourism companies like United Tourism LLC provide new momentum for the high-quality development of the tourism industry and also explore new development paths for the industry.



