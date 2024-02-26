Fieri Leadership and Sevadis Excel: Business Awards UK Announces Winners of the 2024 Business Leader Awards

HALIFAX, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2024 Business Leader Awards. This event acknowledges the significant leadership and achievements of business leaders across various sectors, highlighting their strategic vision, commitment to excellence, and positive contributions to their industries.

Business Awards UK 2024 Business Leader Awards Winners

Jon Wicks, BWT - Best Business Leader in Retail

Gareth Jones, Carbon Zero Group - Director of the Year 2024

Dr Rashi Soin, Weybridge Dental Care and York House Dental Practice - Best Business Leader in Health & Wellbeing

Matt Johns MBE, Fieri Leadership - 2024 International Business Leader of the Year

Craig Slater, Sevadis - 2024 UK Business Leader of the Year

Laurie Tew, Hamilton Piers - Best Business Leader in Property

Claire Maillet, STUC - Best Non-Profit Business Leader

Ravi Navaratnam, GK Telecom Ltd - Best Business Leader in Marketing & Advertising

Dave Deep Manishkumar, LTIMindtree - 2024 Best Young Business Leader (Under 30)

Sabri Salim, AstralineLogistics Ltd - Best Business Leader in Travel & Hospitality

Business Awards UK 2024 Business Leader Awards Finalists

Jon Wicks, BWT - 2024 UK Business Leader of the Year

Matt Johns MBE, Fieri Leadership - Best Business Leader in Health & Wellbeing

Craig Slater, Sevadis - Director of the Year 2024

Sammy Mhaule, The Kicks Brand - Best Business Leader in Retail

Dr Lauren Davis, VetRelieve Ltd - Best Business Leader in Health & Wellbeing

Sukhy Cheema, Branding London - 2024 International Business Leader of the Year

Asheer Rahman, NodeIN Instruments - 2024 Best Young Business Leader (Under 30)

Elena Meskhi, Elena Meskhi & Co - Director of the Year 2024

The 2024 Business Leader Awards recognises the outstanding leadership and strategic achievements of business professionals who have led their companies with distinction and innovation. This year's winners have made significant impacts within their respective fields, demonstrating an unwavering dedication to driving their businesses forward.

Matt Johns MBE of Fieri Leadership, awarded 2024 International Business Leader of the Year, has leveraged his extensive experience to position Fieri as a frontrunner in leadership training. His unique approach to developing leadership skills has made a lasting impact on the corporate sector and professional sports, establishing a new standard for leadership excellence.

Craig Slater, 2024 UK Business Leader of the Year, has led Sevadis to significant achievements in the electric vehicle charging industry. His visionary approach emphasised sustainability and innovation, propelling the company beyond its strategic ambitions. Under his leadership, Sevadis has experienced notable growth and made considerable contributions to green energy solutions. Slater's dedication to advancing environmentally sustainable technologies highlights the importance of forward-thinking leadership in the sector.

These esteemed leaders, alongside all the winners and finalists, represent the pinnacle of business leadership, marked by their strategic foresight, dedication to their fields, and positive influence on their industries. They serve as an inspiration to current and future business leaders, exemplifying the impact of effective leadership on business success.

We congratulate all the winners and finalists on their achievements and look forward to witnessing their continued contributions to their industries and the broader business community.

For further details about the 2024 Business Leader Awards, please contact Business Awards UK.

