Human Centric Lighting Market Set to Soar Past USD 8.18 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Human Centric Lighting market size is expected to reach USD 8.18 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 26.34% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increased awareness of the impact of lighting on human well-being, emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability, technological advancements in LED lighting, adoption of intelligent lighting and IoT, and the desire for improved productivity and concentration are fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Human Centric Lighting market, increasing use of circadian lighting systems in healthcare and eldercare facilities, integration of human-centric lighting in smart homes and workplaces, demand for tunable white LED solutions, growth of biophilic design and natural lighting concepts, and the development of lighting control systems based on user preferences and data analytics, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Human-centric lighting (HCL) is a type of lighting that is designed to support the natural circadian rhythm of humans. HCL takes into account the different wavelengths of light and their impact on human health and well-being. For example, exposure to blue light during the day can help to improve alertness and cognitive function, while exposure to warm light in the evening can help to promote relaxation and sleep.

Prominent Players in Human Centric Lighting Market

Acuity Brands Lighting

Zumtobel Group

Signify (formerly Philips Lighting)

Osram

GE Current, a Daintree Company

Eaton Corporation

Cree Lighting

Hubbell Lighting

Dialight

LSI Lighting Systems

Soraa

Valoya

BIOS Lighting

Human Centric Lighting Co., Ltd.

LumiGrow

Glamox

Selux

Zumtobel Group AG

ERCO GmbH

Targetti Poulsen

Lighting Fixtures Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Lighting Fixtures dominate the global online market as the design and placement of fixtures can significantly impact the quality of light in a space. Lighting fixtures incorporating tunable white LED technology and circadian lighting features may gain prominence as the demand for customizable lighting solutions increases.

Commercial Spaces (Offices and Workplaces) are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, commercial spaces (Offices and Workplaces) are the leading segment, as the emphasis on employee well-being, productivity, and comfort has led to the adoption of human-centric lighting solutions. Tunable white lighting, which can mimic natural daylight and adjust throughout the day, is essential in office settings.

Europe is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements

Europe has been a prominent region in the human-centric lighting market, particularly due to its strong focus on sustainability and wellness in building design. European countries have often been at the forefront of research and implementation of human-centric lighting solutions. Moreover, European Union regulations have encouraged energy-efficient and environmentally friendly lighting technologies, aligning with human-centric lighting goals.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Human Centric Lighting market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Human Centric Lighting.

Key Developments in Human Centric Lighting Market

In March 2023, Cree Inc. announced the launch of its new HCL product line, called the Cree Connected Lighting. The Cree Connected Lighting is a suite of HCL products that can be controlled using a smartphone or tablet.

In February 2023, Acuity Brands Inc. announced the acquisition of Zumtobel Group. Zumtobel is a leading provider of HCL solutions in Europe. The acquisition will help Acuity Brands to expand its presence in the European HCL market.

Key Questions Answered in Human Centric Lighting Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

