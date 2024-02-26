Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exhange release

26 February, 2024 at 6.05 p.m.

Lassila & Tikanoja plc - Managers' Transactions: Eero Hautaniemi

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Eero Hautaniemi

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj

LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 53452/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-23

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010854

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 8054 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 8054 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Sirpa Huopalainen

General Councel

For additional information, please contact

Sirpa Huopalainen, General Counsel, tel. +358 40 596 5241

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials, manufacturing sites and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs approximately 8,160 people. Net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 802.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

