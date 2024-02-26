Lassila & Tikanoja plc
Lassila & Tikanoja plc - Managers' Transactions: Eero Hautaniemi
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Eero Hautaniemi
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj
LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 53452/4/4
Transaction date: 2024-02-23
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010854
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8054 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 8054 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
For additional information, please contact
Sirpa Huopalainen, General Counsel, tel. +358 40 596 5241
Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials, manufacturing sites and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs approximately 8,160 people. Net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 802.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
