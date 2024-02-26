Growth Opportunities and Business Models Driving Sustainability in Pharmaceuticals Industry with Focus on Case Studies for Johnson & Johnson, Astra Zeneca, Pfizer, Piramal Pharma Solutions, and Amcor

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities and Business Models Driving Sustainability in Pharmaceuticals Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on sustainability in the pharmaceutical industry and offers a detailed discussion on the implementation of the 6P framework, namely, policies, products, processes, people, partnerships, and platforms, by pharma value chain companies for their ESG strategy implementation and the fulfillment of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The study includes key global and regional regulations and analyst perspectives on the policies and their implications for pharmaceutical industry participants and other healthcare stakeholders.

The pharmaceutical (pharma) industry is undergoing significant regulatory changes resulting from the European Green Deal and the Paris Agreement. These changes require pharma companies to adopt more environmentally sustainable practices. With the increasing demand for drugs globally, pharma R&D and manufacturing infrastructure have grown, leading to a larger environmental footprint and rising greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. As a result, regional environmental regulations have become more stringent in response to these developments.

Additionally, post-COVID-19, pharma companies have become more aware of the importance of sustainability and are adopting measures to achieve their environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) goals. Companies are aligning their operations with changing regulations to stay competitive in the market. Notably, investors are increasingly focused on ESG credit ratings, preferring to fund companies based on their sustainability efforts, climate-related disclosures, and corporate social responsibility practices.

The study discusses key trends and factors driving the growth of the sustainability program as well as restraints to adoption and their implications. The study identifies the most prevalent and emerging business models that are supporting industry stakeholders in enhancing their sustainability practices and maps the best practices to 6P implementation and SDG Goal fulfillment. Pharma industry companies to action in the sustainability space are provided, and the ESG programs are mapped against the 6P framework.

Segmentation is based on the sustainability initiatives of pharma value chain companies across research (products), manufacturing (processes), and packaging and distribution (partnerships), covering detailed analysis of each segment's current focus, future implications, and prospects for stakeholders.

The ESG focus, unique sustainability initiatives, and 6P implementation case studies of Johnson & Johnson, Astra Zeneca, Pfizer, Piramal Pharma Solutions, and Amcor are discussed. The study concludes with a detailed discussion of growth opportunities in the sustainability space.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainable Research, Benign-by-Design

Growth Opportunity 2: Carbon Footprint Reduction in the Pharma Value Chain

Growth Opportunity 3: Platforms for ESG-based Growth Strategy

Growth Opportunity 4: Managing Pharma Waste Sustainably

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives for Sustainability in the Pharmaceuticals Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

The 6P Framework for Sustainability and CE Practices in Pharma

Segmentation by Initiatives across the Pharma Value Chain

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Achieving Sustainability across the Pharma Value Chain

Overview: GHG Emission Scopes

Global Policy Driving Sustainability

Regional Policies/Initiatives Driving Sustainability

Policy - Impact Analysis

Trends Advancing Sustainability in the Pharma Value Chain

Business Models for Achieving Sustainability

Top 4 Business Models - Impact Summary

Companies to Action - Alignment to SDGs and the 6P Framework

Sustainable Research: Product

Overview - Products for Sustainability

Future Focus Areas - Sustainable Research

Products-in-focus - Eco-friendly Research Solutions

Sustainable Feedstocks - R&D in Marine-derived Pharma Products

Sustainable Manufacturing: Processes

Sustainability in Manufacturing - Touchpoints

Overview - Processes for Achieving Sustainability

Future Focus Areas - Sustainable Manufacturing

Processes-in-focus - Technology Implementation for Decarbonization

Future Prospect of Intelligent Tools in the Pathway of Policy to Platform

Sustainable Packaging & Distribution: Partnerships

Partnerships as a Business-to-business Opportunity for Achieving Sustainability

Future Focus Areas - Sustainable Packaging and Distribution

Partnerships-in-focus - Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) for CE

Future Prospect - Technology-enabled Design Innovation

6P Implementation

J&J

AZ

Pfizer

PPS

Amcor

