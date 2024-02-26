Bus ADAS Market Research Assesses Growth Opportunities in North America and Europe through 2030

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Bus ADAS in North America and Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest industry insights highlight significant developments in the Bus Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) market across North America and Europe. A comprehensive study, recently published on a renowned market research portal, examines the trends, growth trajectory, and forecasts of the ADAS market for transit and coach buses in these regions, with an analytical period stretching from 2022 to 2030.

Key Findings of the Study

The rise in global demand for buses influenced by economic growth, entrepreneurship, and shifting consumption patterns is propelling advancements in bus technology.

Fleet operators are increasingly leaning towards autonomous bus technologies to enhance supply chain efficiency, with safety and driver-assist features leading current innovations.

ADAS features such as advanced emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, and reverse assist pave the way toward semi-autonomous buses while optimizing vehicle safety and performance.

North America and Europe are spearheading the transition to autonomous buses, backed by their robust technological ecosystems, safety protocols, and progressive regulatory frameworks. In these regions, SAE Level 1™ and Level 2™ technologies have become industry standards.

Market Dynamics and Regional Analysis

Technological advancements in the field of autonomous vehicle research applicable to buses.

Regulatory policies shaping the deployment and integration of ADAS in buses.

A clear focus on safety features as mandated by transportation authorities.

The involvement and initiatives of industry stakeholders in both regions.

Notably, the report presents a comprehensive map of opportunities for stakeholders, offering guidance for addressing challenges and strategically investing in the ADAS market. The regional analysis further underscores the growth opportunities in North American and European territories, enlisting both transit and coach buses, thereby generating a multi-faceted view of future market trajectories.

For operators, manufacturers, and related industry players seeking to stay abreast of technological trends and market dynamics, this study promises to serve as an essential resource offering both data-driven insights and strategic recommendations tailored to the sector's developing landscape.

While regulations currently advocate a cautious approach towards fully-autonomous buses, this research indicates a progressive shift towards elevated safety and efficiency standards that could redefine public transportation. The assessment and evaluation presented in this comprehensive study acknowledge the complexities of the market while highlighting the growth opportunities ripe for exploration throughout 2030.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Standardizing ADAS Features

Growth Opportunity 2: Achieving SAE Level 4 Autonomy

Growth Opportunity 3: Establishing a Strong Framework and More Defined Commercialization Roadmap

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Bus Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Product Segmentation

Overview of Driver Assistance Systems

ADAS Forecast by Feature: North America

ADAS Forecast by Feature: Europe

Main Forecast Criteria

Growth Metrics

Key Competitors

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Bus ADAS Features

Levels of Vehicle Automation

Automated Driving

Impact of SAE Definitions

Categorization of ADAS Features

Functionality of ADAS Features

Feature Functionality vs. Level of Autonomy

ADAS Features: Relevance of ADAS Features by Bus Type

Sensor Systems that Enable ADAS

Sensors Used in ADAS Applications

ADAS Regulations in NA and Europe

GSR for Buses in Europe

Collision Avoidance

FCW, AEB, and BSA: Overview

Collision Avoidance System Roadmap

Collision Avoidance Feature Forecast, NA

Collision Avoidance Feature Offerings by OEM, NA

Collision Avoidance Feature Forecast, Europe

Collision Avoidance Feature by OEM, Europe

Cruise Assistance

ACC and PCC: Overview

Cruise Assistance System Roadmap

Cruise Assistance Features Forecast, NA

Cruise Assistance Features Offerings by OEM, NA

Cruise Assistance Features Forecast, Europe

Cruise Assistance Feature Offering by OEM, Europe

Steer Assistance

LDW, LKA, and LCA: Overview

Steer Assistance System Roadmap

Steer Assistance Features Forecast, NA

Steer Assistance Features Offering by OEM, NA

Steer Assistance Features Forecast, Europe

Steer Assistance Feature Offering by OEM, Europe

Park Assistance

Reverse/Parking/DA Systems: Overview

PA System Roadmap

PA Features Forecast, NA

PA Feature Forecast, Europe

ADAS Bus Features by Supplier

Supplier Preference Analysis

ADAS Partnerships in NA and Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s3rvla

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.