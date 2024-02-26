Global Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) Agonist (Tirzepatide, Semaglutide, Dulaglutide, Others) Market Research Report 2024

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) Agonist market (2024 Edition): Analysis by Type, End-Use (Type 2 Diabetes, NASH, Obesity), By Distribution Channel, By Route of Administration, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) Agonist Market showcased growth at a CAGR of 20.6% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 18.75 Billion in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 133.5 Billion in 2030.



The research report covers a detailed analysis of the Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa) and Countries (United States, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, India, China, Japan, South Korea). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities, and demand forecast.

The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.

The demand for GLP-1 agonists extends globally, with both developed and developing regions contributing to market growth. Emerging economies are witnessing a rising prevalence of T2DM, driving the need for effective diabetes management strategies, including GLP-1 agonist therapies. The market includes a variety of GLP-1 agonist drugs, both short-acting and long-acting formulations, offering different options for healthcare providers and patients. These drugs are administered via subcutaneous injection or, in some cases, orally.



GLP-1 agonists are known for their efficacy in improving glycemic control in patients with T2DM, often leading to reductions in HbA1c levels and fasting plasma glucose levels. Additionally, these drugs are associated with weight loss, making them particularly beneficial for obese individuals with diabetes.



Several GLP-1 agonists have demonstrated cardiovascular benefits in clinical trials, including reductions in major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) such as heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular death. These findings have contributed to the growing adoption of GLP-1 agonists in patients with T2DM and established cardiovascular disease (CVD) or high cardiovascular risk.



While GLP-1 agonists are primarily administered via subcutaneous injections, efforts are underway to develop alternative delivery methods, such as oral formulations and once-weekly injections, to improve patient adherence and convenience. These innovations aim to address potential barriers to treatment adherence and enhance patient satisfaction.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $28.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $133.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.6% Regions Covered Global





Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Global Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) Agonist market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of the Global Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) Agonist market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2023, and the forecast period of 2024-2030.

The report analyses the Global Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) Agonist market by Type (Tirzepatide, Semaglutide, Dulaglutide, and Other Types).

The report analyses the Global Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) Agonist market by Distribution Channel (Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Hospitals).

The report analyses the Global Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) Agonist market by Route of Administration (Oral, and Parenteral).

The report analyses the Global Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) Agonist market by End-Use (Type 2 Diabetes, NASH, and Obesity).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Route of Administration & By End-Use.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analyzed in the report include

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer

Sanofi

AstraZeneca PLC

Boehringer Ingelheim

Novo Nordisk

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vagndo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment