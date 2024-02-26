Automotive Rain Sensor Market Size to Reach US$7.5 Bn in 2030, Innovation and Stringent Safety Standards Drive Demand

London, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recently released report by Fairfield Market Research, the global automotive rain sensor market is projected to witness remarkable growth, with a worth of US$4.5 Bn in 2022 expected to escalate to a staggering US$7.5 Bn by 2030-end. The market is all set to experience a robust CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030. The surge in demand is majorly attributed to rapid technological advancements, stringent safety regulations, and increasing emphasis on driver and passenger safety.



Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$4.5 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$7.5 Bn CAGR 7.6% Growth Drivers Greater Emphasis on Passenger Driver and Vehicle Safety

Rising Consumer Demand for Vehicle Features Surrounding Safety and Comfort Segmentation By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket)

By Vehicle (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Continuous advancements, including the integration of AI, machine learning algorithms, and IoT capabilities, have propelled the automotive rain sensor market. These innovations enhance the precision and responsiveness of rain sensors, ensuring optimal visibility by adjusting wiper speed in real-time. The market is witnessing a surge in demand, especially from premium and luxury vehicle segments.

Stringent safety regulations globally have become a key growth determinant for the automotive rain sensor market. Authorities worldwide are mandating the inclusion of safety features in vehicles to mitigate accidents during adverse weather conditions. Rain sensors, aligning with these safety requirements, have become a staple in vehicle manufacturing, driving consistent market demand.

“Growing consumer awareness and demand for improved comfort and safety features have contributed to the widespread adoption of rain sensors. Consumers, particularly in urban areas, seek cutting-edge features that enhance their driving experience. Automatic wiper activation provided by rain sensors fulfils this demand, prompting automakers to integrate these systems across various price points,” explains the company’s analyst.

Key Research Insights

OEMs pioneer the global market landscape, whereas aftermarket surges.

Passenger vehicles emerge leaders with a whopping 85% share in overall adoption.

Regional market analysis reveals that Asia Pacific reigns supreme while North America is likely to accelerate through 2030.





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

OEMs Steer the Course

The OEMs segment is unequivocally the trailblazer in the automotive rain sensor market, commanding an impressive 70% of the total market in 2022. Original Equipment Manufacturers, by seamlessly integrating rain sensors during vehicle manufacturing, have established a market stronghold.

OEMs dominate the market due to their direct integration of rain sensor technologies during vehicle manufacturing, ensuring standardised and high-quality installations. Additionally, the aftermarket segment is experiencing rapid growth as consumers retrofit older vehicles with advanced rain sensor technologies, driven by convenience and consumer demand.

The impetus behind this dominance lies in the widespread adoption of rain sensors as a standard feature in new vehicles, driven by stringent safety regulations and heightened consumer demand for advanced safety technologies.

Moreover, the aftermarket segment is making waves with a remarkable annual growth rate of 8-10%, propelled by a burgeoning trend of consumers retrofitting older vehicles with cutting-edge safety features. This surge underscores the increasing importance consumers place on enhancing the safety and technological features of their existing vehicles.

Passenger Vehicles Continue to be the Driving Force

In 2022, the passenger vehicle category emerged as the undisputed leader, capturing an impressive 85% of the market share. Passenger vehicles, encompassing sedans, SUVs, and hatchbacks, are now equipped with rain sensors either as a standard or optional feature by many manufacturers. The surge in adoption is fueled by safety concerns and the growing desire for an enhanced driving experience.

Concurrently, the commercial vehicle category is on a rapid ascent with an annual growth rate of approximately 12-15%. Trucks, buses, and vans, constituting the commercial vehicle segment, are increasingly integrating rain sensors to elevate safety standards and comply with stringent regulations. The burgeoning e-commerce and logistics industries are driving the demand for commercial vehicles, consequently boosting the adoption of rain sensors in this segment.

Key Report Highlights

The integration of AI, and IoT in rain sensors is on the rise, enhancing real-time data analysis for predictive maintenance and customised functionality. Companies like Bosch and Valeo lead in implementing AI-driven rain-sensing solutions, setting a global precedent.

The smart windshield technology capable of displaying real-time weather information and improving driving visibility are gaining traction, especially in Asia Pacific. Top companies like Denso, and Continental are innovating in this space, offering seamless driving experiences that enhance both safety, and convenience for consumers.

The trend of environmentally sustainable rain sensors is growing, with companies developing sensors using eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient processes. Hella, and TRW Automotive are the notable players investing in green technologies, aligning with global environmental initiatives, and appealing to eco-conscious consumers.





Insights into Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Commands Through 2030

In the global automotive rain sensor market, Asia Pacific stands tall, contributing a substantial 45% of the revenue. This dominance is underpinned by a robust automotive industry, particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea, where rain sensors are in high demand across both passenger and commercial vehicles.

The surge is further fueled by heightened awareness of road safety and the implementation of stringent regulations in countries like India, and China. The growing middle-class population's preference for vehicles equipped with advanced safety technologies, including rain sensors, is an additional driving force in the region.

North America Accounts for Nearly 30% Share

North America, with an estimated market share of around 30%, is gearing up for significant growth. Stringent safety regulations, notably imposed by organisations like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US, are mandating the inclusion of rain sensors in vehicles to enhance road safety, thereby propelling market demand.

The region's higher consumer awareness regarding advanced automotive technologies, and willingness to invest in safety features contribute to the increased adoption of rain sensors. The presence of prominent automobile manufacturers focusing on integrating advanced safety systems, including rain sensors, further propels the market in North America.

Key Companies in Automotive Rain Sensor Market

Tesla

Robert Bosch GmbH

DENSO CORPORATION

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Valeo

Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG

General Motors

Shanghai Baolong Automotive Corporation

Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd.





