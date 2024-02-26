VoIP Testing with SIP Emulation and Conformance Test Suite

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their SIP protocol emulation and testing solutions.



GL's Message Automation & Protocol Simulation (MAPS™) software program can emulate many telecommunications protocols. MAPS™ for Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) can emulate User Agents (User Agent Client - UAC, User Agent Server - UAS), Proxy, Redirect, Registrar, and Registrant servers for testing VoIP infrastructure.

Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, highlights the software's capabilities, stating, “MAPS™ SIP is a complete VoIP emulation solution. Users can send thousands of simultaneous calls with customizable parameters and audio payloads. Full analysis of the VoIP calls is possible including voice quality, call failures, call successes, call drops, ladder diagrams and more. Furthermore, the software can test SIP conformance of various VoIP infrastructure.” He also notes that MAPS™ for SIP has been tailored to specialized implementations such as Air Traffic Control networks (ED-137 of the EUROCAE standard) and Next Generation 911 networks. The software has been used by Telecom Providers, Air Navigation Service Providers, Emergency Services and Equipment Manufacturers to test mission critical infrastructure. Additionally, MAPS™ SIP seamlessly integrates with the MAPS™ RTP HD hardware appliance to generate tens of thousands of simultaneous calls through specialized Network Interface Cards.

Key Features and Capabilities:

Comprehensive Evaluation : The SIP testing solution covers critical areas such as call connectivity, call signaling, traffic generation, voice quality testing, codec functionality, and more.

: The SIP testing solution covers critical areas such as call connectivity, call signaling, traffic generation, voice quality testing, codec functionality, and more. RTP Traffic Handling : MAPS™ SIP facilitates the transmission and detection of various RTP traffic types, including digits, voice files, pass-through FAX, single tones, and dual tones. It can generate 2000 simultaneous RTP media calls at a rate of 250 calls per second.

: MAPS™ SIP facilitates the transmission and detection of various RTP traffic types, including digits, voice files, pass-through FAX, single tones, and dual tones. It can generate 2000 simultaneous RTP media calls at a rate of 250 calls per second. Scalability : Without RTP media, the application can scale up to 70,000 concurrent calls at 750 CPS for SIP signaling-only, ensuring adaptability to network demands.

: Without RTP media, the application can scale up to 70,000 concurrent calls at 750 CPS for SIP signaling-only, ensuring adaptability to network demands. Command Line Interface : Users can control all features via Python and Java APIs through a client-server model, enabling seamless integration into automation frameworks or environments.

: Users can control all features via Python and Java APIs through a client-server model, enabling seamless integration into automation frameworks or environments. FAX Emulation : The software provides automated FAX call emulation and analysis for T.30 and T.38 FAX sessions, enhancing efficiency in testing, analysis, and troubleshooting of FAX transmissions over IP.

: The software provides automated FAX call emulation and analysis for T.30 and T.38 FAX sessions, enhancing efficiency in testing, analysis, and troubleshooting of FAX transmissions over IP. MSRP Integration : MAPS™ SIP seamlessly integrates with the Message Session Relay Protocol (MSRP) for instant messaging over SIP sessions in NG9-1-1 networks, supporting various call types across multiple User Agents.

: MAPS™ SIP seamlessly integrates with the Message Session Relay Protocol (MSRP) for instant messaging over SIP sessions in NG9-1-1 networks, supporting various call types across multiple User Agents. IVR Testing : The software conducts Interactive Voice Response (IVR) testing, recognizing, and responding to voice prompts using DTMF digits or voice for automated IVR traversal.

: The software conducts Interactive Voice Response (IVR) testing, recognizing, and responding to voice prompts using DTMF digits or voice for automated IVR traversal. Multimedia Call Emulation : MAPS™ SIP emulates multimedia calls, including Audio, Video, and Instant Messaging, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of diverse interfaces in a SIP network.

: MAPS™ SIP emulates multimedia calls, including Audio, Video, and Instant Messaging, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of diverse interfaces in a SIP network. SIP Protocol Conformance Testing : GL's SIP testing tool boasts proficiency in emulating diverse interfaces within SIP networks, encompassing standard SIP, SIP-I (ISUP), SIP IMS, and SIP MSRP. Furthermore, it executes SIP Protocol Conformance Testing for varied SIP protocol implementations crucial to the Next Generation Air Traffic Control System, such as ED-137 compliance.

: GL's SIP testing tool boasts proficiency in emulating diverse interfaces within SIP networks, encompassing standard SIP, SIP-I (ISUP), SIP IMS, and SIP MSRP. Furthermore, it executes SIP Protocol Conformance Testing for varied SIP protocol implementations crucial to the Next Generation Air Traffic Control System, such as ED-137 compliance. MAPS™ SIP Conformance Suite offers 400+ test cases aligned with ETSI TS 102 027-2 V3.1.1 (2004-11) SIP specifications. Designed for rigorous assessment of SIP Server and Client entities' conformance. Adheres strictly to protocol standards for accurate and reliable evaluations. Includes built-in scripts for Proxy, Redirect Server, Registrar, UAC, and UAS conformance testing. Facilitates comprehensive testing in accordance with ETSI standards.

offers 400+ test cases aligned with ETSI TS 102 027-2 V3.1.1 (2004-11) SIP specifications.

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

