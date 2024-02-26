Alberta Innovates Provides $12.4 million to Advance Health Innovations

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some of the most common reasons for a visit to an emergency department are injuries to your shoulders, arms, elbows and wrists. Determining the extent of these types of injuries may take months from booking an MRI until the scan. An X-RAY requires both time and an expert to interpret the results, causing a delay in treatment. What if there was a better way to determine these upper-body injuries? Dr. Abhilash Hareendranathan, from the Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry at the University of Alberta, is a recipient of an Accelerating Innovations into Care (AICE)-Concepts award from Alberta Innovates, and believes he has an answer to that question.



Dr. Hareendranathan is looking at using Point of Care Ultrasound (POCUS) to determine injuries in the upper body. The method is faster, safer, and provides immediate information for clinicians. The challenge is, conventional POCUS requires significant training time and expertise to interpret the results. Dr. Hareendranathan has developed an artificial intelligence tool to aid with that. The Ultrasound Arm Injury Detection (US-AID) allows healthcare providers to collect high-quality scans that provide accurate results to treat upper-body injuries.

Dr. Hareendranathan was successful in Alberta Innovates’ AICE-Concepts program. This unique opportunity is part of the suite of AICE programs designed to advance health technologies toward market adoption with the aim of providing positive economic and health impacts for Alberta. He was one of 10 applicants who were successful in this year’s competition. Awardees will share nearly $6.3 million dollars in funding. Projects include everything from new diagnostics for detecting infectious diseases to new personalized treatments for brain disorders. Applicants have between 24 – 36 months to complete their projects.

LevMax-Health, another Alberta Innovates’ program, is also announcing its funding results today. LevMax-Health helps cultivate a health innovation ecosystem in Alberta. It provides support for emerging areas of health research that are developing solutions for unmet clinical needs. Projects funded by LevMax-Health include faster detection of brain MRIs for newborn infants, all the way to advanced wearable robotics. This year, 10 awards are being provided to researchers and innovators around Alberta for a total of $6.1 million. Projects must be completed between 24 – 36 months.

QUOTES

“We congratulate all the successful applicants. Funding medical innovations is critically important to advancing technologies from the lab into clinics around Alberta. That’s not only good for health innovation but to providing health care for all Albertans.”

Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation

“Creating innovation in the health system requires support at all levels, from the earliest stages right through to those that are commercially viable. When innovators like those in the AICE-Concepts and LevMax-Health programs succeed, we achieve better patient outcomes and a stronger economy.”

Laura Kilcrease, CEO, Alberta Innovates

“The University of Alberta is a global leader in health and well-being research. We’re grateful that Alberta Innovates supports our researchers’ efforts to get their life-changing innovations from the lab to the bedside, to help improve outcomes for patients in Alberta and beyond. Congratulations to all the recipients.”

Dr. Aminah Robinson-Fayek, Vice-President Research & Innovation, University of Alberta

AICE-Concepts

Applicant Institution Project Title Mohammed Almekhlafi University of Calgary Wearable Sensors for Real-Time Monitoring and Detection of Stroke in Hospitalized Patients Philip Barber Andromeda Medical Imaging Inc. Role of the Simple Perfusion Reconstruction Algorithm (SPIRAL) on streamlining acute stroke diagnosis and treatment Richard Fahlman University of Alberta Integrating Dark Data into Diagnostic Biomarkers Christiaan Fulton ChromaCare Labs Inc. Mobile-based At-home Lab Testing (MALT) Abhilash Hareendranathan University of Alberta Automatic Detection of Upper Limb Injury from Ultrasound Images by AI: US-AID Walter Maksymowych University of Alberta Metabolomics Precision Diagnostics and Prognostics for Chronic Inflammatory Arthritis Samuel Pichardo University of Calgary NovuSTIM: Neurostimulation device for personalized brain disorders treatment Dylan Pillai University of Calgary MAPLAMP: Machine Learning-Aided Precision in LAMP Diagnostics for Accurate Quantification and Prediction of Infectious Disease Outcomes Robert Sheldon 42 Health Sensor Holdings Ltd. Development of diagnostic and prognostic algorithms with artificial intelligence for a wearable blood pressure monitor Lindsey Westover University of Alberta BackSCNR: Scoliosis management through non-invasive surface topography Total: $6,298,500





LevMax-Health

Applicant Institution Project Title Adam Cheng University of Calgary Evaluation of an Augmented Reality and Screen-based Decision Support System for Cardio-pulmonary Arrest: A Multicenter, Randomized Controlled Trial Nils Forkert University of Calgary Developing an improved computer model of healthy and impaired visual processing Ping Liu University of Calgary Novel mortality risk prediction tools to inform shared decision making for people with kidney failure Robert Miller University of Calgary Improving Diagnostic Test Selection in Patients Being Evaluated for Coronary Artery Disease Milad Nazarahari University of Alberta An Intelligent Robotic System for Minimally-supervised Data-driven Teleassessment and Personalized Telerehabilitation Poststroke Emily Rogers-Bradley University of Calgary Advancing wearable robotics for health applications Tolulope Sajobi University of Calgary Development and evaluation of a patient-centered electronic outcome assessment (strokePRO) system for acute stroke trials Roberto Souza University of Calgary Faster Newborn Brain MRI: Translation of Fast MRI Models Trained on Adult Data to Newborns Eleni Stroulia University of Alberta An Alberta-centred Community-Tailored Implementation of the AVOID Real-world Intervention for Older Adults Roger Zemp University of Alberta Multi-Contrast High-Speed Metabolic and Molecular Virtual Histology on a Cart Total: $6,172,080





