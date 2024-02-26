For the love of buckets: KFC Canada launches search for ultimate Finger Lickin’ Good Basketball Celebrations

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From clutch buzzer beaters to highlight reel dunks, hoopers all over the globe are celebrating buckets and licking their fingers in style to do it. From celebrations, to getting in the zone for that epic shot, the finger lick amplifies the game and ignites fandom in a uniquely KFC way. Fans love to watch their favourite athletes have their celebratory moment and now Canadians can join in on the action for the chance to win buckets of free KFC chicken.



To kick off Open Endorsement, the king of buckets, KFC’s Colonel Sanders, sat courtside with one of the world’s premier shooters, Lethal Shooter, to celebrate buckets and scout for Finger Lickin’ Good Celebrations. Lethal Shooter knows buckets and the importance of celebrating them. This marks the first of many moments that fans can enjoy as part of the Buckets Are Life platform.

KFC Canada invites basketball enthusiasts, aspiring ballers, and KFC fans to join Open Endorsement until April 1st. Everyone is welcome, regardless of basketball skill level, this is a contest that’s all about the Finger Lickin’ Good Celebrations. To participate, fans must follow @kfc_canada social handles, capture their Finger Lickin' Good Celebration after shooting a bucket (on or off the court) and post on TikTok or Instagram using the hashtag #BucketsAreLifecontest, for the chance to win free buckets of KFC Chicken. There are 250 $100 KFC gift cards to be won.

“The “finger lick” is a true celebratory moment on court and off the court as it is also something that comes naturally after enjoying KFC’s Finger Lickin’ good chicken.” says Jordan Sequeira, Marketing Manager, KFC Canada. “KFC is proud to celebrate and engage with basketball fans across Canada over a shared love of the sport and this Finger Lickin’ Good Celebration moment is a way we can do this.”

KFC's Buckets Are Life platform can be seen and heard through high impact Out of Home, TV and OLV, Bell / TSN, and across KFC Canada’s Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube channels.

For campaign assets and imagery, please click here.

Full contest rules and details at www.kfc.ca/bucketsarelife



Follow along KFC’s search for Finger Lickin’ Good Celebrations: #bucketsarelifecontest

For further information please contact:

Nicole Legate Narrative, nicole.legate@narrative.ca

Holly Wilks, Narrative, holly.wilks@narrative.ca

About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is now the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is still used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and it still remains a very closely guarded secret. KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, but we also feature a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands Inc. and operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world including more than 600 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca