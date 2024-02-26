EzFill Launches Enhanced EzFleet Portal Significantly Improving Fuel Management for Businesses

New Features added to its consumer application

MIAMI, FL, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the mobile fuel industry, announced the launch of a new and improved Fleet Fueling customer portal and new features added to its consumer application.

As previously announced, the robust system is designed to significantly improve the way businesses manage their fleets, offering a comprehensive suite of automation tools. The system caters to both fleet business customers and on-demand construction equipment customers, allowing seamless uploading of locations and assets, adding users, setting recurring orders, and ordering on-demand fueling with a single click, streamlining the fuel procurement process.

Customers are also able to use the system to track their fleet/equipment fuel to better manage their needs and see their savings. Additionally, all billing and payments have been completely automated. Two of the largest construction equipment rental companies in the United States have already adopted the system, with their employees praising its transformative impact on their operations.

Avi Vaknin, EzFill's Chief Technology Officer, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "The portal we have designed is sophisticated and user-friendly and we believe it rivals the top solutions currently available in the mobile fuel delivery industry. Onboarding of current fleet business clients to the portal is currently underway. In the first months since launching the EzFleet portal, we have already added 6,822 assets consisting of customer vehicles, generators, and construction equipment across 318 locations. We believe that the EzFleet portal makes customers ordering fuel and our delivery a simple worry free process.”

In addition to the EzFleet portal, EzFill has recently introduced significant enhancements to its consumer mobile app. The new features allow app users to order fueling for their in-home generators, get gas cheaper than the gas station as VIP members, and earn rewards points for every gallon of fuel delivered to their vehicles, boats, or generators with the ability to redeem these points for cash discounts on future fuel orders.

EzFill remains committed to driving innovation and convenience in the fuel delivery industry, and looks forward to further advancements in the near future.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com.

With the number of gas stations in the U.S. continuing to decline, corporate giants such as Shell, Exxon, GM, Bridgestone, Enterprise, and Mitsubishi have recognized the increasing shift in consumer behavior and are investing in the fast growing on-demand mobile fueling industry. As the only company to provide fuel delivery in three vertical segments – consumer, commercial, and specialty including marine, we believe EzFill is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release except as may be required under applicable securities law.

