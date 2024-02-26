Rising Demand for Glass Bottles and Containers Propelled by Increasing Consumption of Bottled Beverages at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2024, global sales for glass bottles and containers are expected to total US$ 65,544.6 million, with forecasts suggesting a climb to US$ 110,017.6 million by 2034, driven by a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% over the period. This indicates a notable advancement from the US$ 62,234.5 million revenue recorded in 2023.



Consumers increasingly opt for on-the-go drinks, leading to an upsurge in demand for glass bottles. Glass is preferred by manufacturers and consumers alike due to its transparency and inert properties, which enhance its applications and contribute to the visual appeal of products.

The rise in demand for bottled beverages is a key factor driving the need for glass bottles and containers. Consumers are increasingly concerned about product safety and authenticity, leading manufacturers and brands to embrace glass bottles. The perceived safety of glass, with minimal risks of chemical interactions, aligns with consumers' preferences for a healthier lifestyle.

The pharmaceutical industry's focus on generic medicines, coupled with the growing trend towards health and wellness, is expected to drive the adoption of glass bottles further. The inert and unreactive properties of glass make it a preferred choice for health and personal care products, ensuring the integrity of contents crucial for cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The increased emphasis on visual appeal and product transparency draws consumer attention to glass packaging.

“Innovation in shapes and styles has become a captivating avenue for manufacturers and brands. Diverse designs, shapes, and sizes in glass containers align with branding strategies, attracting customers and distinguishing products,” says Ismail Sutaria, Principal consultant at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Glass Bottle and Container Market

Glass bottles lead the market and are estimated to gain 3/4 th of market share by 2034, advancing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

of market share by 2034, advancing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. Type 1 borosilicate glass is estimated to account for a 46% value share and expand 1.5x times its current market value by the end of 2034.

Type 3 regular soda lime glass is anticipated to create a significant incremental dollar opportunity worth US$ 14,004.6 million in the upcoming decade.

Glass bottles and containers are prominently used in beverage packaging, which is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 38,977.5 million by the end of 2034.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to gain an incremental opportunity of US$ 20,228.4 million by 2034.

North America is expected to capture 28% of the market share in 2024 and reach a valuation of US$ 25,802.4 million by the end of 2034.

Competitive Landscape

The glass bottles and containers market is dominated by a few leading companies, such as Owens-Illinois Inc. (O-I) and Ardagh Group, which use various strategies to promote growth.

Owens-Illinois Inc. invests heavily in research and development to create innovative glass packaging solutions that cater to changing consumer preferences and sustainability demands.

Ardagh Group offers diverse glass packaging options and focuses on expanding its market presence through acquisitions and strategic partnerships. They invest in cutting-edge technologies to improve efficiency and remain competitive.

Owens-Illinois Inc. and Ardagh Group prioritize sustainability initiatives, such as lightweighting, energy efficiency, and promoting the recyclability of glass.

By aligning their growth strategies with global sustainability goals, these leading companies are driving growth in the glass bottles and containers sector while addressing environmental concerns and meeting the market's evolving needs.

Key Players:

Ardagh Packaging Group Plc

Owens-Illinois Inc.

Alpla Group

Verallia Packaging SAS

Aptar Group

Vetropack Holding Ltd

Stolzle Glass Group

AGI Glasspack Ltd

Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd

Vitro SAB de CV

Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd



Market Segmentations:

By Product:

Glass Bottle Sauce / Syrup Bottle French Square Bottle Boston Rounds Bottle Glass Jug Others (Rio rounds, woozy bottles, pill packer etc.)

Glass Jar Mason Jar Hexagonal Glass Jar Paragon Glass Jar Straight Sided Jar Others (Facet jar, tempered round jar, etc.)

Glass Vial Food Grade Vial Pharma Grade Vial

Other Glass Bottles & Containers (Syringe, Ampoules, etc.)

By Material:

Type 1 (Borosilicate Glass)

Type 2 (Treated Soda Lime Glass)

Type 3 (Regular Soda Lime Glass)

Type 4 (General Purpose Soda Lime Glass)

By End Use:

Cosmetic and Perfumery Perfumes Colour Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Food Packaging Generic Food Packaging Specialty Food Packaging

Beverage Packaging Alcoholic Beverage Non Alcoholic Beverage

Food Storage

Candles and Fragrance

Others (Home & Personal Care, Specialty, and Craft Products)





Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

