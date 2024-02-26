[Latest] Global Activated Carbon Market Size/Share Worth USD 9.4 Billion by 2032 at a 5.3% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Activated Carbon Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Powdered Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon, Others), By Application (Liquid Phase, Gaseous Phase), By End Use Industry (Water Treatment, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Automotive, Air purification, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Activated Carbon Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 9.4 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Activated Carbon Market – Overview

Activated carbon, or activated charcoal, represents a refined carbon variant widely utilized in water and air purification. Its processing involves creating small, low-volume pores, significantly augmenting the available surface area for effective adsorption and chemical reactions.

This unique property positions activated carbon as a strategic component in various industrial processes, particularly in addressing contamination concerns and ensuring quality in fluid and gas treatment applications.

The activated carbon market is witnessing notable trends, driven by an increasing focus on sustainability and environmental regulations. Growing demand for air and water purification, particularly in emerging economies, fuels market expansion.

Innovations in product development, such as advanced activated carbon formulations and sustainable sourcing methods, are gaining traction. Industries like pharmaceuticals and food & beverage are adopting activated carbon for diverse applications.

Additionally, the rising popularity of activated carbon in gas phase applications, including air purification and automotive emission control, reflects a shift towards cleaner technologies. Overall, the market is evolving with a strong emphasis on eco-friendly solutions and versatile applications.

By type, the powdered activated carbon segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. The versatility of powdered activated carbon in diverse applications, including wastewater treatment, gas purification, and pharmaceuticals, contributes to market expansion.

Additionally, advancements in production processes and the development of sustainable, renewable sources further fuel the growth of the activated carbon market.

By application, the powdered activated carbon segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. With industries prioritizing sustainable practices, activated carbon finds expanding applications in removing contaminants and pollutants from liquids.

Additionally, the rise in global water scarcity concerns amplifies the demand for effective water treatment solutions, positioning activated carbon as a key player in addressing evolving challenges and regulatory requirements in the liquid phase purification sector.

By end use industry, the water treatment segment held the highest market share in 2022 Activated carbon plays a pivotal role in addressing these trends by effectively removing contaminants, organic pollutants, and disinfection byproducts from water.

The rise in industrialization and urbanization further intensifies the need for reliable water treatment solutions, boosting the demand for activated carbon in the market as a key component in purification processes.

In the Asia-Pacific region, key trends driving the activated carbon market include heightened environmental awareness, stringent regulatory measures addressing water and air pollution, and the rapid industrialization and urbanization of emerging economies.

Growing concerns about public health and sustainability, coupled with an increasing emphasis on clean energy solutions, are propelling the demand for activated carbon in applications such as water treatment, air purification, and gas processing.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.6 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 9.4 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 3.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.3% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Custom Market Insights has comprehensively analyzed activated carbon market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict depth scenarios of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this activated carbon industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Activated Carbon Market – Regional Insight

By region, Activated Carbon market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific dominated the global activated carbon market in 2022 with a market share of 35% in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032.

The Asia-Pacific region propels the activated carbon market due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and a surge in environmental awareness. Growing concerns about air and water pollution in countries like China and India drive the demand for effective purification solutions.

Stringent environmental regulations and an emphasis on sustainable practices further boost the market. Industries such as water treatment, gas purification, and air quality control witness significant growth.

The increasing adoption of activated carbon for diverse applications, including air and water purification, reflects the region’s commitment to addressing environmental challenges, making it a key driver in the expanding global activated carbon market.

List of the prominent players in the Activated Carbon Market:

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Haycarb PLC

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Donau Carbon Group

Kureha Corporation

DESOTEC Activated Carbon

Carbon Activated Corporation

Ingevity Corporation

ADA Carbon Solutions

Siemens Water Technologies

General Carbon Corporation

Jacobi Carbons AB

Boyce Carbon

Oxbow Activated Carbon

CPL Carbon Link

CECA (Arkema Group)

Kurary Plastics Co. Ltd.

Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH

Others

Calgon Carbon announced capacity expansion at its Pearlington, Mississippi facility. This strategic move substantially boosts production capacity and is recognized as the world’s largest activated carbon manufacturer, with aims to produce around 100,000 tons of activated carbon annually from two U.S. plants.

The Activated Carbon Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Powdered Activated Carbon

Granular Activated Carbon

Others

By Application

Liquid Phase

Gaseous Phase

By End Use Industry

Water Treatment

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Automotive

Air purification

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

