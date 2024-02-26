New York, USA, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Follicular Lymphoma Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies - AbbVie, Genmab, Novartis, Allogene Therapeutics, Pfizer, Genentech, Incyte Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb

The dynamics of the follicular lymphoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.

DelveInsight’s Follicular Lymphoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, follicular lymphoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted follicular lymphoma market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Follicular Lymphoma Market Report

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the market size for follicular lymphoma reached USD 1.4 billion in 2020 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2020 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032. DelveInsight’s analysis reveals that the overall incident population of follicular lymphoma in the 7MM was reported as ~36K in 2020.

in 2020. Prominent companies working in the domain of follicular lymphoma, including XEME Biopharma Inc., AbbVie, Genmab, Novartis, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Allogene Therapeutics, Pfizer, Genentech, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Enterome, CRISPR Therapeutics, IGM Biosciences, Inc., ADC Therapeutics S.A., Iksuda Therapeutics Ltd., OncoNano Medicine, Inc., AstraZeneca, Zhejiang DTRM Biopharma, Newave Pharmaceutical Inc, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., Qilu Puget Sound Biotherapeutics, BeiGene, Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd , and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for follicular lymphoma. These novel follicular lymphoma therapies are anticipated to enter the follicular lymphoma market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

, and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for follicular lymphoma. These novel follicular lymphoma therapies are anticipated to enter the follicular lymphoma market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Some of the key therapies for follicular lymphoma treatment include Oncoquest-L vaccine, Epcoritamab, Tisagenlecleucel, Abexinostat, ALLO-501, PF-06821497, Mosunetuzumab, Parsaclisib, ABBV-319, Nivolumab, EO2463, CTX112, Imvotamab, IKS03, ONM-501, AZD0486 IV, DTRM-555, LP-168, L-Bcl-2 antisense oligonucleotide, P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, PSB202, BGB-16673, BR101801 , and others.

and others. In September 2023, the US FDA accepted for Priority Review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for odronextamab to treat adult patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma or R/R DLBCL, who have progressed after at least two prior systemic therapies. The target action date for the FDA decision is March 31, 2024.

Follicular Lymphoma Overview

Follicular Lymphoma is a slow-growing variant of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) originating from B-lymphocytes. This type constitutes 20–30% of all NHL cases. Typically, follicular lymphoma progresses slowly, but in some instances, it can exhibit rapid growth. Patients often present with evident symptoms at the time of diagnosis, including enlarged lymph nodes in the neck, underarms, abdomen, or groin, along with fatigue, shortness of breath, night sweats, and weight loss.

When follicular lymphoma affects the bone marrow, it can result in anemia, thrombocytopenia, and neutropenia. The diagnostic process involves an excisional biopsy of lymph nodes or tissue. While follicular lymphoma displays distinct morphological features, immunohistochemical stains are necessary for a definitive diagnosis. The average age of diagnosis for follicular lymphoma is between 60 and 65 years, and it is infrequent in younger individuals.





Follicular Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The follicular lymphoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current follicular lymphoma patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The follicular lymphoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Follicular Lymphoma

Risk-specific Incident Cases of Follicular Lymphoma

Stage-specific Incident Cases of Follicular Lymphoma

Mutation-specific Incident Cases of Follicular Lymphoma

Transplant Eligible and Ineligible Patient Pool of Follicular Lymphoma

Refractory/Relapsed Incident Cases of Follicular Lymphoma

Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market

Several treatment choices are available for follicular lymphoma, depending on the intensity of symptoms and the pace of cancer development. When patients exhibit minimal or no symptoms, healthcare professionals advise against immediate treatment, opting for an approach known as active surveillance, commonly referred to as "watch and wait." The management of follicular lymphoma encompasses CAR T cell therapies, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and stem cell transplant. Individuals with early-stage follicular lymphoma (Ann Arbor stages I or II) may receive radiation therapy as a standalone treatment or in combination with chemotherapy.

Individuals in the later stages of the disease typically receive initial treatment involving a combination of chemotherapy and anti-CD20 antibodies, commonly referred to as chemoimmunotherapy. The primary antibodies employed in this approach are RITUXAN (rituximab) and GAZYVA (obinutuzumab), specifically designed to target tumor cells associated with follicular lymphoma. For elderly individuals lacking organ dysfunction, follicular lymphoma treatment with rituximab alone may be administered.

CAR T-cell therapies are playing a crucial role in addressing Follicular Lymphoma. In May 2022, Novartis disclosed that the European Commission (EC) has granted approval to KYMRIAH (tisagenlecleucel) for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma who have undergone two or more rounds of systemic therapy. This approval represents the third indication for KYMRIAH and establishes it as the inaugural CAR-T cell therapy sanctioned in the European Union for this specific patient group, encompassing those with R/R follicular lymphoma Grade 1, 2, and 3A. Concurrently, in May 2022, the US FDA also approved for KYMRIAH to be used in adult patients with R/R follicular lymphoma.

Follicular Lymphoma Emering Drugs and Companies

The major pharma players currently developing therapies for follicular lymphoma include Genmab/Abbvie (Epcoritamab), Xynomic Pharmaceuticals (Abexinostat), and others. Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) is a novel bispecific antibody being investigated, developed using Genmab’s DuoBody technology, which is co-owned by Genmab and AbbVie. It specifically targets CD20 present in B-cells, a well-established target found in various B-cell cancers. A Phase III clinical trial called EPCORE FL-1 is currently evaluating the safety profile and effectiveness of subcutaneous epcoritamab in combination with intravenous rituximab and oral lenalidomide (known as R2) in adult patients with follicular lymphoma.

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals is currently developing Abexinostat for treating follicular lymphoma. The company is conducting Phase II clinical trials to assess its effectiveness in patients with R/R follicular lymphoma who have undergone at least three prior lines of therapy. Abexinostat has received fast-track designation from the US FDA for this purpose. In June 2021, Xynomic underwent a short-form merger to go private, joining forces with Xu-Nuo Pharma. After the merger, the parent company will continue Xynomic's operations as its primary focus.

Some of the other therapies in the follicular lymphoma pipeline include

Oncoquest-L vaccine: XEME Biopharma Inc.

Tisagenlecleucel: Novartis

ALLO-501: Allogene Therapeutics

PF-06821497: Pfizer

Mosunetuzumab: Genentech, Inc.

Parsaclisib: Incyte Corporation

ABBV-319: AbbVie

Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

EO2463: Enterome

CTX112: CRISPR Therapeutics

Imvotamab: IGM Biosciences, Inc./ADC Therapeutics S.A.

IKS03: Iksuda Therapeutics Ltd.

ONM-501: OncoNano Medicine, Inc.

AZD0486 IV: AstraZeneca

DTRM-555: Zhejiang DTRM Biopharma

LP-168: Newave Pharmaceutical Inc

L-Bcl-2 antisense oligonucleotide: Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

P-CD19CD20-ALLO1: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

PSB202: Qilu Puget Sound Biotherapeutics

BGB-16673: BeiGene

BR101801: Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

As these therapies continue to undergo clinical trials and gain regulatory approvals, they are likely to reshape treatment algorithms and provide patients with more tailored and effective options. Furthermore, the evolving understanding of the disease biology and molecular mechanisms will enable clinicians to better stratify patients and optimize treatment selection. Ultimately, the advent of these emerging therapies heralds a new era in the management of follicular lymphoma, characterized by improved efficacy, reduced toxicity, and enhanced patient outcomes.

Follicular Lymphoma Market Dynamics

The follicular lymphoma market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The follicular lymphoma market features a diverse pipeline, marked by the emergence of novel classes like bi-specific antibodies, cancer vaccines, and allogenic CAR-Ts. Additionally, three biosimilars of Rituximab have received approval thus far, prompting more companies to prioritize cost-cutting measures and alleviate the burden on patients.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of follicular lymphoma, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the follicular lymphoma market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the follicular lymphoma market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the Follicular Lymphoma market. Despite attempts by other therapies or combinations to advance the treatment paradigm, R-CHOP remains the gold standard of care. CAR-T therapies, with their intricate manufacturing procedures, necessitate over two weeks for the finished product to reach the patient for infusion. Moreover, patients must journey to designated large treatment centers for CAR-T treatment. In contrast, some drugs are available as off-the-shelf therapy, eliminating the need for any waiting period before individuals can commence treatment.

Moreover, follicular lymphoma treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the follicular lymphoma market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the follicular lymphoma market growth.

Scope of the Follicular Lymphoma Market Report

Follicular Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment: Follicular Lymphoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Follicular Lymphoma current marketed and emerging therapies Follicular Lymphoma Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Follicular Lymphoma Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Follicular Lymphoma Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Follicular Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Follicular Lymphoma Market Key Insights 2. Follicular Lymphoma Market Report Introduction 3. Follicular Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance 4. Follicular Lymphoma Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Follicular Lymphoma Treatment and Management 7. Follicular Lymphoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Follicular Lymphoma Marketed Drugs 10. Follicular Lymphoma Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Follicular Lymphoma Market Analysis 12. Follicular Lymphoma Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

