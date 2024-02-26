Three Boerne Businesses Named “Best in State” In 2024 Texas Travel Awards

Boerne, TX, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Boerne destinations took top honors in the 4th annual Texas Travel Awards. Launched by the publishers of Austin Monthly, San Antonio Magazine, and Texas Music, the awards were created to celebrate the top travel destinations and attractions across the Lone Star State.

Boerne-based attractions were selected as winners in three major categories: The Kendall won Best Unique Lodging | Small Market, Dog & Pony Grill was named Best Live Music Venue | Small Market, while statewide honors went to Cibolo Creek Brewing Company for Best Brewery.

“Once again, it’s no surprise that several Boerne destinations are honored with such a prestigious award,” said Kristy Stark, Assistant City Manager. “We’ve always known we have the best entertainment, dining, lodging, and brewery options in Texas, and it’s great to be recognized at this level.”

Boerne, located just 20 miles northwest of San Antonio, offers a variety of modern, historic, and unique hotels and rental properties, along with plenty of activities that make it the perfect destination for a day trip, weekend getaway, or days-long vacation. To plan your trip to Boerne, visit www.visitboerne.org and www.hillcountrymile.com.

About the winners:

Cibolo Creek Brewing Company: Boerne is quickly climbing the ranks in the craft brewery scene, and Cibolo Creek Brewing Company has become a community favorite in a big-time lineup found along the Hill Country Mile, the city’s thriving downtown district. Known for approachable, true-to-style beers, family-owned Cibolo Creek offers a homey atmosphere where friends and families are welcomed for a good drink, a great meal, and good old-fashioned conversation. But beer is just the beginning at Cibolo Creek. Nestled in a historic home, you know right away it’s a comfortable and laid-back venue, with umbrella-covered tables in the front yard and a large, welcoming front porch swing just outside the front door. Not to mention a large backyard with lots of covered picnic tables for the whole gang.

Dog & Pony Grill: Push the pause button and kick back to enjoy a delicious meal and a great time at the Dog & Pony Grill, located just south of beautiful downtown Boerne. On special occasions, holidays…heck, any day for that matter—celebrate amazing nights of music with local Texas Hill Country artists as the stars shine brightly above the two-acre venue, which includes an outdoor dance floor, playscape, basketball court, and even an enclosed area for your furry friend. Recent acts include David Crowder, Vincent Neil Emerson, Cory Morrow, George Birge, Casey Donahew, and more. Settle in for a relaxing time on the incredible covered deck while you enjoy a selection of artists and artistic stylings as live accompaniment. Dog & Pony has something for every music lover, including large shows on the big stage and intimate shows on the covered deck. It also always supports the community by hosting events with local schools, bands, and non-profit groups.

The Kendall:The Kendall is a historic boutique hotel nestled on Boerne’s Hill Country Mile along Cibolo Creek and is registered as both a National and Texas Historic Landmark. The Kendall’s well-appointed charm can be found in every detail, with each suite featuring its own unique design and furnishings, while freestanding cabins, a carriage house, and even a former chapel meld history and luxury into truly one-of-a-kind accommodations. Just feet from the Cibolo Creek trailhead and adjacent to the Hill Country Mile (Boerne’s downtown shopping and dining district), The Kendall is truly the center of it all and sure to become your favorite Texas stay.

