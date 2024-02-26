Access a Workforce Pipeline of 14,000 Talented Individuals: Attend FBLA’s Future Leaders Expo in Orlando, Florida

Reston, Virginia, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest career and technical student organization focused solely on business, is offering the ability for companies and universities to connect with thousands of motivated teachers, education administrators, and students attending the Future Leaders Expo at its National Leadership Conference (NLC) in Orlando.

More than 1,000 attendees are expected to attend the Collegiate NLC from June 24 to 27, and more than 14,000 people are anticipated to attend the Middle School & High School NLC from June 29 to July 2. Both events will be held at the Orange County Convention Center.

The NLC offers a central location for organizations to meet with high-achieving students as they engage in 135 competitions at a national level. Most students attending the NLC have already won state competitions, demonstrating excellence in a particular subject. Many are actively considering secondary education and future career options.

Additionally, students attending the NLC are often accompanied by their teachers and school leaders, who are making decisions about which curriculum and programs to incorporate into class activities and can take back information to their colleagues at home.

Organizations that have already committed to exhibiting at the Future Leaders Expo include the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), FICO, Fidelity, Kendra Scott, the National Retail Federation, and Men’s Wearhouse, along with many colleges and universities.

“If your firm is looking for a workforce pipeline, look no further! FBLA’s Future Leaders Expo is a prime opportunity for companies wanting to interact directly with today’s top talent who come with resumes in hand,” FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham said.

To learn more about exhibiting in the Expo, click here. To discuss NLC sponsorship opportunities, contact FBLA Development Manager Mike Hyatt at mhyatt@fbla.org.

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with more than 193,000 middle school, high school, and college members worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org.