Sentient Energy Debuts Enhanced Software and Analytics Plus New Compact Submersible Underground Line Sensor and Dynamic Var Compensator

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Energy, provider of industry-leading grid solutions and services, today unveiled two new devices: the UM3+ Compact, a smaller form factor submersible underground line sensor to improve grid visibility in manholes and below-grade vaults, and the VC10, a dynamic Volt-Amps Reactive (VAR) compensator designed to help utilities improve distributed energy resource (DER) hosting on their distribution systems. Along with these new devices, Sentient Energy also announced enhanced analytics to measure harmonics along feeders, improve outage predictions, locate faults faster and identify abnormal fault events and patterns.

“The new analytics, software and devices we’re bringing to market help utilities make quantum leaps in reliability, resiliency and efficiency,” said Bob Karschnia CEO and president of Sentient Energy. “Fault locating in manholes and below-grade vaults can be very time consuming but the new submersible UM3+ Compact offers utilities a breakthrough solution to work smarter. And the VC10 Dynamic VAR compensator helps utilities host more DERs and improve grid edge power quality while saving energy.”

The UM3+ Compact sensor joins the family of overhead and underground line sensors which integrate with the Ample™ Analytics Platform to deliver grid visibility and insights for data-driven decision-making and predictive outcomes. UM3+ Compact is 50% smaller and 60% lighter than the UM3+ Standard, and it is submersible, so grid operators can deploy this sensor in enclosures as small as junction boxes as well as in below-grade vaults and manholes.

Like the UM3+ Standard, the UM3+ Compact delivers fault detection and load current data from locations along underground feeders. The UM3+ Compact includes built-in GPS and cellular communications, and its data can be integrated with SCADA, OMS and DMS systems through the Ample™ Analytics Platform. This allows grid operators to find underground faults more quickly and identify overloaded feeder segments.

The VC10, the first VAR compensator supported by Ample™ Analytics Platform, automatically monitors voltage and injects reactive power at the distribution transformer to raise low voltage points and reduce fluctuations. By improving voltage profiles, the VC10 can help utilities host more DERs and increase energy savings from conservation voltage reduction (CVR) programs.

Sentient Energy will spotlight the UM3+ Compact underground line sensor, the VC10 dynamic VAR compensator, and analytics enhancements at DISTRIBUTECH International 2024, which takes place from February 27-29, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Learn more by visiting the Sentient Energy team in booth 1633 or visit us online at www.sentientenergy.com.

About Sentient Energy

Sentient Energy, a Koch Engineered Solutions company, provides innovative distribution grid solutions and services to enable data-driven decisions that enhance the delivery of safe, reliable, and efficient power. With a vision to help orchestrate the transformation of the distribution grid, we partner with leading utilities to meet today’s grid challenges while addressing the electrification needs of tomorrow. Our grid modernization solutions offer rich system visibility, fault detection and load data, predictive insights, and dynamic VAR control for strategic grid management. And the Sentient Energy professional services team offers deep industry expertise to help utilities gain maximum value from their reliability and predictive analytics initiatives without putting a strain on internal resources. For more information on how we help transform the distribution grid, visit sentientenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn.