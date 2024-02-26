Tradable Bits Expands its Fan Engagement Efforts with AFL





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradable Bits , a leading provider of fan engagement, data, and marketing solutions, announced today it has expanded its relationship with the AFL to provide the league and 17 AFL Clubs with fan engagement and live activation solutions in 2024. Tradable Bits is a long-standing digital fan experience vendor to the AFL, having worked with most of the league’s teams for more than five years.



Tradable Bits is the Fan Marketing platform of choice across the AFL industry, providing turnkey fan engagement options, a purpose-built CRM solution and simple, out-of-the-box integrations with Ticketing, Merchandise and Marketing automation tools.

Tradable Bits initially began working with the AFL in 2019 on a pilot project to help clubs diversify their digital fan engagement tools. Since that time, Tradable Bits has steadily expanded its relationship with the league and has expanded to provide fan engagement services at 17 of the 18 teams in the league, having most recently added Geelong Cats, Adelaide Crows, and Port Adelaide Football Clubs to the company’s roster of clients.

“As the leader in fan engagement solutions for the live sports and entertainment industries, we are thrilled to expand our affiliation with the AFL,” said Tim Mullaly, General Manager, APAC, Tradable Bits. “This relationship brings together our innovative engagement platform and CRM to deliver a holistic solution for the league and its teams. The demand for tailored experiences has never been stronger from the fan, and effective segmentation is the cornerstone to delivering on this.”

“Turnkey fan engagement templates make digital or live in stadium activations a breeze, while the FanCRM allows for simple data segmentation. Smart AFL clubs are activating fan data through out-of-the-box marketing integrations, selling more Memberships for less spend, generating qualified leads for sponsors and demonstrating tangible ROI.”

Such is the prevalence of Tradable Bits across the AFL ecosystem, that in 2022 its campaigns or competitions accounted for 1 in every 2 new fan records generated.

“AFL fans are some of the most dedicated sports enthusiasts in Australia so it’s crucial for us to keep them actively engaged and captivated in our game, whether they're at a match or engaging from afar,” said Nick Forward, General Manager of AFL Digital. “With the support of Tradable Bits, we're able to offer personalised experiences and enhance our digital offerings that not only strengthens our connection with each fan, but also enriches their overall experience with the AFL and its clubs.”

Tradable Bits was recently recognised by Sports Business Journal as a Power Player in Fan Experience Technology .

About Tradable Bits

Tradable Bits is a leading provider of cutting-edge fan engagement, data analytics, and marketing solutions to the global sports, music, and entertainment industries. Tradable Bits’ proprietary fan engagement platform and CRM leverages zero-party data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning so promoters, sports leagues and teams, and live event organizations can market more effectively, generate revenue, and foster brand loyalty. Tradable Bits’ technology is built exclusively in-house by award-winning engineers and mathematicians working alongside veteran sports and entertainment executives to meet the unique needs of live audience organizations. More than 100 leading organizations rely on Tradable Bits including sports partners in the AFL, NBA, NFL, NRL, NHL, MLB and MLS, and entertainment partners AEG Presents’ GoldenVoice, BMG, Live Nation Canada, Front Gate Tickets, Country Music Association, Danny Wimmer Presents, Life is Beautiful, and Outside Lands. Tradable Bits is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and has offices in North America, Australia, and Europe. More information is available at visit www.tradablebits.com .

Contact:

Julie Mathis Email: julie@thecrooksgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/115a1765-c193-4d5d-bf20-23a7766f2982