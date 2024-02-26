Astro Travel Celebrates Over 50 Years of Excellence in the Travel Industry

Tallahassee, Florida, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than half a century, Astro Travel has been synonymous with reliability, safety, and unparalleled service in the travel industry. Established in September 1970 in Tallahassee, this company showcases a trajectory of steady growth and evolution with changing times as well as adversaries. Initially catering to various transportation needs, it transitioned exclusively to charter buses in 1996, setting the stage for becoming a premier motorcoach company in the Southeast US.

CEO Matt Brown, a pivotal figure in Astro Travel’s modern history, reflects on the company’s enduring legacy. He shares, “My wife and I became 100% owners in 2013 and started with just 12 vehicles. Today I can proudly say that we’ve been at the top of the transportation business.”

Astro Travel is dedicated to providing world-class service from the initial call to the final destination, ensuring respect and appreciation for every employee and every customer, and ensuring they are always available for their needs. The company offers charter bus services across the Southeastern United States, for various occasions, including airport shuttles, business, church, college, concert, events, cultural tourism, family reunions, hotel shuttles, military, school groups, and senior tours.

Astro Travel’s journey hasn’t been without its share of challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, posed unprecedented hurdles. With large group events and confined spaces forming a significant part of its business model, the company faced financial strain and daunting debts.

Mr. Brown recalls the tumultuous period sharing, “We couldn’t even predict the future but we definitely remained steadfast, adapting our operations and prioritizing the retention of top talent within our company.” Despite the adversity, Astro Travel persevered, leveraging strong relationships cultivated through industry associations. Through strategic initiatives and the support of its dedicated team, the company weathered the storm, emerging stronger than ever.

Matt Brown recognized the value of having talented employees, especially in the back-end mechanics department, the salespeople, and the compliance officers. These people are rare and difficult to find. Despite a lack of money and work, Astro Travel was able to retain employees and make it a more appealing place to work. Mr. Brown truly understood the importance of retaining top talent and making difficult decisions before the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was even a consideration. Astro Travel recovered some payroll but faced no government bailout money. However, through the CERTS Act, it was able to recover some losses, in addition to payroll.

Referencing a sinking ship, where pirates would throw out the weaklings, CEO Matt Brown states, “The entire organization is only strong because all stayed together. From bus washers to bus drivers to administration personnel, top to bottom, we all stayed together. We made the decision that we’re all gonna hold the same ground. And, for one, for all, we’re either going to sink or swim together. And that’s exactly what we did.”

Today, keeping safety and cleanliness in mind Astro Travels has taken all types of precautions. Coaches undergo rigorous cleaning and sanitization using CDC-approved cleaners, adhering to industry guidelines. Drivers, technicians, and staff are trained in baggage handling and invest in intensified cleaning. Bioesque Cleaner, a CDC-approved sanitizing chemical, is misted throughout the bus upon return to the terminal.

Looking ahead, Astro Travel remains committed to its core values of safety, reliability, and exceptional service. Matt Brown emphasizes the importance of continuous improvement, stating, “Our mission is to survive, thrive, and get better every single day. If we can do that, then we think the growth opportunities will present themselves.” According to him, the revenues have increased, with projections for 2024 to be similar or even better.

As the company celebrates this significant milestone, it reaffirms its dedication to delivering unparalleled travel experiences while embracing innovation and adapting to evolving customer needs. With a firm resolve to navigate future challenges with resilience and unity, Astro Travel looks forward to the next chapter in its storied history.

