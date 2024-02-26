Breezeline Scholarship Donation and STEM Fair Inspire Young Scientists in New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline has teamed up with the University of New Hampshire athletics department and FIRST Robotics of New Hampshire to inspire young Wildcats fans to pursue science and technology studies and careers.

On Saturday, February 24, Breezeline presented a science fair at the Whittemore Center Arena, ahead of the New Hampshire Wildcats men’s ice hockey game. More than 80 students from the FIRST Robotics program, a nonprofit organization that implements robotics programs for students in grades K-12, presented science projects to game attendees. During the game, a FIRST Robotics team showcased a robot shooting hockey pucks into a goal on the ice.

“University of New Hampshire Athletics plays a pivotal role in supporting the University’s mission to engage with communities across the state to and provide educational and other growth opportunities,” said Dr. Allison Rich, UNH director of athletics. “UNH Athletics is proud to partner with Breezeline to promote STEM and to support the science leaders of tomorrow.”

Breezeline also donated a $5,000 scholarship to be awarded to a FIRST Robotics student from Breezeline’s New Hampshire service areas who plans to attend a New Hampshire public university or community college in Fall 2024. These areas include Concord, Dover, Durham, Madbury, Rochester, Somersworth, Barnstead, Gilmanton, Alton, Gilford, Laconia, Sanbornton, Belmont, Meredith, New Hampton, Center Harbor, Northfield, Wolfeboro, Tuftonboro, New Hampton, Bristol, Bridgewater, Alexandria, Pittsfield, Epsom, Stafford, Farmington, Rochester, Barrington, Northwood, Deerfield, Milton, and New Durham.

“This scholarship will help our New Hampshire students succeed by providing them with the monetary support they need,” said Ken St. Hilaire of FIRST New Hampshire Robotics. “We appreciate Breezeline’s generous donation to assist students who are the future of science and technology.”

Breezeline is committed to increasing STEM education and digital literacy programs in its service areas. In December, Breezeline partnered with the non-profit CyberSeniors to teach older adults in Rochester and Concord essential internet skills. In September, Breezeline donated $5,000 to STEAM initiatives at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire.

