Bio-E Introduces OEXIT Dietary Transition Tablets to Address Global Fat Consumption Concerns

SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the alarming findings from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) regarding the excessive intake of saturated fatty acids (SFA) and its correlation with increased health risks, Australian natural health brand Bio-E steps forward with a solution: OEXIT Dietary Transition Tablets. This innovative product aims to mitigate the adverse effects of unhealthy dietary fats, contributing to a healthier global population. Since its grand entrance into the Australian market, OEXIT have rapidly ascended to the zenith of popularity, navigating as a lifestyle choice for models, actresses, and influencers alike.



The recent report by WHO underscores the significant health implications of high dietary fat intake, linking it to obesity, coronary heart disease, and certain cancers. It further emphasises the need for individuals to limit their SFA consumption to less than 10% of their total energy intake. Despite these guidelines, an analysis of FAO Food Balance Sheets (FBS) reveals a concerning disparity in SFA intake worldwide, with over 40 countries exceeding the recommended limits.

Responding to this global health challenge, Bio-E's OEXIT tablets present a scientifically formulated blend of ingredients designed to reduce the absorption of unhealthy fats in the diet. The product features a potent mix of chitosan, enoki mushroom extract, shiitake mushroom extract, radish, cassia seed extract, kumquat, and kelp, collectively known as the L933 formula. This combination ensures that each serving of two tablets delivers 933mg of active ingredients that target fat absorption effectively.

OEXIT's key components, such as chitosan and mushroom extract, have been recognised for their natural fat-binding properties. Chitosan, for instance, has been studied for its cholesterol-lowering potential, while enoki and shiitake mushroom extract are noted for their positive effects on lipid metabolism and cardiovascular health. These ingredients work synergistically to adsorb fats in the digestive tract, facilitating their elimination and supporting weight management.

Unlike other weight management solutions that might lead to undesirable side effects, OEXIT tablets have been verified for their safety and specificity in targeting saturated fatty acids. This precision ensures that the absorption of essential nutrients remains unaffected, offering a balanced approach to dietary management. The product's efficacy has been demonstrated in trials, where participants experienced significant weight loss and waist circumference reduction without the need for drastic lifestyle changes.

Bio-E's commitment to addressing the challenges of excessive fat consumption is reflected in the development of OEXIT Dietary Transition Tablets. This product offers a practical and effective solution for individuals looking to manage their weight and improve their health amidst the global issue of unhealthy dietary habits. By providing a means to reduce the absorption of harmful fats, Bio-E contributes to the ongoing efforts to combat obesity and related diseases, promoting a healthier future for all.

For more information about OEXIT Dietary Transition Tablets and Bio-E's full range of products, please visit http://bioeorganic.com.au

Media contact:

Jeffery Long

Bio-E Australia

888-888-8888

bioeorganic.com.au

info@bioeorganic.com.au

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/660d71f5-55ce-46f5-bd7c-9ca7aee6ec31